Final Trailer for Disney/Pixar’s ‘Coco’ Released

Coco is almost here and ready for adventure!

In just a couple of weeks, Disney and Pixar will be releasing Coco into theaters in the United States, marking the second and final joint film of the year, following Cars 3 earlier this summer. In preparation of the theatrical debut, the studios have just released the final trailer for the film online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new trailer, which you can watch above, dives a little deeper into the world of Coco, and the adventure that main character Miguel finds himself on throughout the film.

Miguel (Anthony Gonzalez) was born into a family that despised music, thanks to a troubled musician in their past. Unfortunately, all he wants to do is play music. While trying to learn more about his ancestor, legendary singer Ernesto de la Cruz (Benjamin Bratt). Miguel finds himself in the Land of the Dead on the eve of Dio de los Muertos.

With the help of his family members who had passed on long ago, Miguel must find a way back home, while finding himself in the process.

Along with Gonzalez and Bratt, Coco stars Edward James Olmos, Gael Garcia Bernal and Alanna Ubach. The film was directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and was co-directed by Adrian Molina.

Coco is set to hit theaters on November 22, 2017.