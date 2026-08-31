Cody Rhodes in the MCU? Marvel Fans Convinced WWE Star Is Joining the MCU, And the Guesses Aren’t Bad

Wrestlers taking on the role of superheroes and villains in comic book movies is essentially a tradition at this point in the subgenre. Early examples like Kevin Nash in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze and Tyler Man in X-Men may have been outliers at first, but thanks to the likes of Dave Bautista and John Cena as Drax and Peacemaker, the idea of a wrestler in a comic book movie no longer carries any kind of surprising stigma for audiences. To that end, when the American Nightmare Cody Rhodes revealed a recent visit to Marvel Studios, it caught the eye of many fans.

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Days after revealing a photo of his venture to Marvel Studios’ main offices, Rhodes put another tease on social media, making a post that included the X-Men ’97 theme song. The result is exactly what you might expect, with fans immediately assuming that this is Rhodes teasing his involvement in the upcoming X-Men reboot headed to the MCU. Taking things a step further, leaning into the assumption that Rhodes will be in the film, fans have flocked to social media to begin guessing what character he’ll play. The trouble, of course, is that this is all internet telephone, with no real indicator that Rhodes is even joining the MCU.

Cody Rhodes Visits Marvel and Sparks X-Men Rumors

Rhodes’ revealing a visit to Marvel Studios is nothing new, really, as celebrities and big-time Marvel fans have previously publicized their own visits to the House of Ideas, as the iconic wall from the building has shown up in photos for years. To that end, not to throw water entirely on this budding rumor that Rhodes is joining the X-Men, but when was the last time that anyone about to be cast in a Marvel movie spoiled the surprise by confirming a visit to the main offices? None of the actually confirmed cast from the X-Men movie did this ahead of time, and no one else has done it either in MCU history.

Cody Rhodes recently visited Marvel Studios and went on to share a story using X-Men 97’s theme song, fueling speculation that he may be joining the MCU.



Who could you see him playing?👀 pic.twitter.com/AqF5tChET7 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 31, 2026

To that end, it makes a lot of sense why fans are jumping to conclusions with Rhodes’ cryptic posts. Rhodes has been open in the past about his love for comic books and, in particular, the X-Men, calling out characters he loved and specifically citing X-Men: The Animated Series as being one of his favorites as a kid.

As a result, fans have taken the posts to be a “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” scenario, with guesses that he’s playing characters like Havok, Sabretooth, Angel, or even Cable in the MCU. One fan lobbed a Hail Mary into the air, guessing that Rhodes will play: “The senator who gets vaporized in the first 5 mins of an X-Men movie.” The funniest guess comes from Reddit, though, where a fan put together the fact that Rhodes will play Guile in the upcoming Street Fighter movie, : “So this means we are getting a live-action Marvel vs Capcom movie, right? Right?”

In all likelihood, the truth of Cody Rhodes’ visit to Marvel is almost certainly one of circumstance; perhaps he was in town and just used it as a reason to finally pay a visit to the home of some of his favorite characters. Will he show up in a Marvel project at some point? Maybe, but revealing to the public that you’re visiting the House of Ideas has never been on the checklist for getting cast in one of those beforehand.