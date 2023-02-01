WWE's Cody Rhodes Pitches Which X-Men He'd Play in a Movie

Cody Rhodes was a guest on Logan Paul's Impaulsive Podcast this week and was asked by one of Paul's co-hosts how he felt about playing one of the X-Men in a movie. Rhodes was a childhood fan of the iconic Marvel mutants and seem onboard, saying, "I grew up on the X-Men. Did we all grow up on the Animated Series? Which X-Men? (Someone off-camera suggests Cable) Cable is such a good X-Men. That's such a good call. Because then you could do Stryfe too."

Cable made his debut on the big screen in Deadpool 2, portrayed by Josh Brolin. Stryfe, an evil clone of Cable, hasn't made it beyond a few video game appearances and a one-episode role in X-Men: The Animated Series.

Cody Rhodes on Challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39

Rhodes punched his ticket to WrestleMania 39 this past Saturday by winning this year's Men's Royal Rumble match. He'll face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and try to finally put an end to Reigns' dominance over WWE's top prize as his reign nears 1,000 consecutive days.

"I've been very careful about even saying Roman's name," Rhodes said in the post-show press conference. "Because it's one of those things where I knew and I'm sure he knew. I came back and the first night I'm back on Raw after WrestleMania I was pointing at my waist. I talked about it in an interview, the real story of wanting to win the WWE Championship, the one title that has eluded the family. And I'm sure he heard that and I've watched everything Roman has done. ...I have nothing but respect and reverence for Roman...guys, I can't tell you I'm the best wrestler in the world. Nobody can, unless their man is Roman Reigns. That's the best wrestler in the world. I'd like to think I'm number two and I always say Seth (Rollins) is number three...don't take my list that seriously. But Roman is undisputed, that's the best way to put it."

"If that is the situation we're walking into in 60-something days at WrestleMania, I can't shrivel under the lights. He's been there before, I haven't," he continued. "It's going to take everything I could possibly ever muster up and everything I have. But I've got to finish this story. It's real."