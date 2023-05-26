Cody Walker Welcomes New Baby, Names Him After Late Brother Paul Walker

This November will mark ten years since The Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker passed away. The actor was in the process of making the seventh Fast movie at the time, and his brother Cody Walker ended up stepping in to help complete the production. The Walker family still plays an important role in the franchise, in fact, Paul's daughter Meadow Walker recently had a cameo in Fast X. Today, it was revealed that the Walker family has grown a little bigger. Cody Walker and his wife Felicia welcomed a new son, and they named him after Paul.

Paul Barrett "Bear" Walker was born on April 30th in Arizona. "This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul, and I just felt now was the appropriate time," Cody told PEOPLE.

How Fast X Pays Tribute To Paul Walker:

The Fast franchise has paid tribute to Paul Walker in various ways since his death. In fact, F9 ended with Brian's car pulling up to join the rest of his "family" for a meal. Recently, franchise star Vin Diesel assured fans that the final two movies have send-off plans for Brian. In a recent interview with Total Film, Fast X director Louis Leterrier teased scenes with Walker's character, which we now know are from the Fast Five flashbacks at the beginning of the film.

"Well, Brian is very much alive in the world of Fast & Furious, and they've teased him a lot in the previous movies. In 9, we see the car coming. It's something that is planned. This movie jumps back and forth between the past and the present. You will see Brian in the past, you won't see Brian in the present. It's something that everybody has to be on board with. The Walker family is still very much a part of this franchise, you'll see how in this movie. It just has to be the right moment, the right tone. I think what James Wan did at the end of 7 was perfect. The tone was perfect. Brian has to re-enter the franchise as perfectly as he left it," Leterrier explained.

Michelle Rodriguez recently talked to Extra about how Meadow Walker and Cody Walker, and how have been instrumental in keeping the Fast Saga alive.

"It's really hard to move on without a blessing of some sort from that family because it's everything... Without kind of like that love from Meadow and Cody and the family, we would be lost a little bit," Rodriguez shred. She also explained why the seventh film of the franchise, Furious 7, was her favorite. "It's just saying goodbye to Paul... I think that there was a lot of love and class in that film. There was heart put into it and good intention... It was a good send-off."

Fast X is now playing in theaters.

Photo by Tony Gough/Newspix/Getty Images