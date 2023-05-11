Fast X: Paul Walker's Daughter Meadow Walker Teases Her Cameo

Fast X is hitting theaters next week, and it's expected to be the penultimate film in the long-running action franchise. The movie will star Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, a role he first played back in 2001 alongside Paul Walker as Brian O'Conner. The duo appeared in many of the film's sequels together until Walker passed away in 2013 while the seventh film was still in production. In 2021, Walker's daughter, Meadow Walker, was walked down the aisle by Diesel, and it was previously revealed that she would be making a cameo in Fast X. This week, the younger walker took to Instagram to share a tease about her upcoming appearance in the franchise she grew up with.

"A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris, and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the Fast family," Walker wrote. "I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience, and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honor my father's legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much." You can view her post below:

Will Fast X Feature Paul Walker Scenes?

Since Walker's passing, the Fast franchise has paid tribute to him in various ways. In fact, F9 ended with Brian's car pulling up to join the rest of his "family" for a meal. Recently, Diesel assured fans that the final two movies have send-off plans for Brian. In a recent interview with Total Film, Fast X director Louis Leterrier teased scenes with Walker's character.

"Well, Brian is very much alive in the world of Fast & Furious, and they've teased him a lot in the previous movies. In 9, we see the car coming. It's something that is planned. This movie jumps back and forth between the past and the present. You will see Brian in the past, you won't see Brian in the present. It's something that everybody has to be on board with. The Walker family is still very much a part of this franchise, you'll see how in this movie. It just has to be the right moment, the right tone. I think what James Wan did at the end of 7 was perfect. The tone was perfect. Brian has to re-enter the franchise as perfectly as he left it," Leterrier explained.

Fast X hits theaters on May 19th.