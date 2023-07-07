Coen Brothers Confirm They're Reuniting for New Movie

Joel Coen and Ethan Coen are known for an array of films, ranging from Fargo and The Big Lebowski to True Grit and No Country For Old Men. However, the brothers have parted ways over the last couple of years, venturing out on their own. Joel Coen recently directed The Tragedy of Macbeth, which was nominated for three Academy Awards. In September, fans can check out Ethan Coen's newest movie in theaters, Drive-Away Dolls. Despite working on their own films, the duo recently confirmed that they plan to reunite for another project.

During a recent interview with Empire (via SlashFilm) Ethan Coen revealed he is developing a new movie with his brother. In fact, it may come before the next project he has planned with his wife, Tricia Cooke. Ethan points out in the interview that he has not "gone solo" and that his recent projects have been collaborations with Cooke. As for his next film with Cooke, Ethan teases that it will be "another lesbian movie" like Drive-Away Dolls.

Unfortunately, Ethan did not divulge any information about his next project with Joel, but fans have speculated that it could be yet another neo-noir. SlashFilm points out that it could be an adaptation of James Dickey's To the White Sea, a project the brothers have been trying to make for quite some time.

Last year, Ethan opened up about why he quit making movies with his brother, and it turns out the reason is nothing dramatic: he just wasn't having fun anymore. Speaking with the AP (via The Wrap), Coen explained that filmmaking had become more of a job than a passion and that's why he needed to step back.

"You start out when you're a kid and you want to make a movie," Coen said. "Everything's enthusiasm and gung-ho, let's go make a movie. And the first movie is just loads of fun. And then the second movie is loads of fun, almost as much as the first. And after 30 years, not that it's no fun, but it's more of a job than it had been.

Coen further clarified that "it was the production experience" that had stopped being fun, noting "It was the experience of making a movie. More of a grind and less fun."

Stay tuned for more information about the Coen Brothers' next project. In the meantime, Drive-Away Dolls is being released in theaters on September 22nd.

Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images