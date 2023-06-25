Drive-Away Dolls Trailer: Pedro Pascal Is Featured in New Ethan Coen Movie

Ethan Coen's new film sees Jamie (Margaret Qualley) and Marian (Geraldine Viswanathan) as they set on a road trip without knowing they have an important case in the trunk of their rented car. The crime comedy also features Beanie Feldstein, Colman Domingo, Matt Damon, and Pedro Pascal. The first trailer for the movie was released this week, and it looks like a classic Coen caper with a youthful twist.

"Written by Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke, this comedy caper follows Jamie, an uninhibited free spirit bemoaning yet another breakup with a girlfriend, and her demure friend Marian who desperately needs to loosen up. In search of a fresh start, the two embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, but things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Directed by Ethan Coen." You can check out the trailer below:

Why Did Ethan Coen Stop Making Movies with Joel Coen?

In 2019 Ethan Coen, one-half of the Coen Brothers directing team, stepped back from filmmaking entirely. At the time, he explained that he was taking a break so that he could pursue other interests. Last year, the director opened up about why he quit making movies with his brother Joel and it turns out the reason is nothing dramatic: he just wasn't having fun anymore. Speaking with the AP (via The Wrap), Coen explained that filmmaking had become more of a job than a passion and that's why he needed to step back.

"You start out when you're a kid and you want to make a movie," Coen said. "Everything's enthusiasm and gung-ho, let's go make a movie. And the first movie is just loads of fun. And then the second movie is loads of fun, almost as much as the first. And after 30 years, not that it's no fun, but it's more of a job than it had been.

Coen further clarified that "it was the production experience" that had stopped being fun, noting "It was the experience of making a movie. More of a grind and less fun."

Over the years, the Coen Brothers have made a number of iconic films, including Raising Arizona, Fargo, The Big Lebowski, O Brother, Where Art Thou?, No Country for Old Men, and True Grit. But as for Coen's first solo film, Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind, the filmmaker explained that making the documentary ended up being a project that came at the right time at the start of the COVID pandemic.

"What changed is I started getting bored," Coen said. "I was with Trish [Cooke, his wife] in New York at the beginning of the lockdown. So, you know it was all a little scary and claustrophobic."

Drive-Away Dolls is being released on September 22nd.