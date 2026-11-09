Colin Farrell’s Panned Cyberpunk Remake of a 90s Sci-Fi Classic Has Come Back to the Streaming Chart After 14 Years

Hollywood’s endless need to remake movies of the past caught up with the 1980s and 1990s in the last two decades, meaning that many iconic films of the decade have been brought back to the big screen with new actors, updated special effects, and reworked storylines. Some of these work, others don’t. In 2012, it was the turn of one of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s many movies to get the remake treatment, with Colin Farrell taking over from the Terminator star to bring Paul Verhoeven-directed Total Recall to a new audience. However, taking a campy, sci-fi movie with plenty of Verhoeven trademarks and transforming it into a dark, serious drama led to negative reviews and a disappointing box office. Yet 14 years later, Farrell’s version has found its way into the Prime Video streaming Top 10. The question is, does it fare better in retrospect than on its original release?

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Based on the short story We Can Remember It for You Wholesale by Philip K. Dick, the 2012 version is directed by Len Wiseman, and takes place on a futuristic Earth that has been make almost uninhabitable by chemical warfare, leaving two territories where humans continue to survive. These are the United Federation of Britain, spanning the U.K. and northern Europe, and the Colony, which used to be Australia. Douglas Quaid (Farrell) wants to take a break from his regular factory-worker life, by visiting a company that turns dreams into real memories. While he dreams of being a superspy, the procedure turns Quaid’s life into a nightmare as he finds himself being hunted down, and must join forces with a revel resistance group to survive. The movie leant into some big action set-pieces – as you would expect from Wiseman – but suffered for losing the twisting plot, humor and larger than life characters the 1990 movie had.

Total Recall‘s Remake Forgot to Have Fun With Its Story

Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Releasing

In 1990, Paul Verhoeven was making his name as one of the most uncompromising director’s in Hollywood, having spent a decade making erotic thrillers before turning his attention to sci-fi violence in RoboCop in 1987. Total Recall was the perfect follow up for Verhoeven, who delivered a frantic-paced story filled with plenty of violence, grotesque effects, gore, and a lot of cynical humor. Schwarzenegger’s scenery-chewing turn as Quaid, supported by Rachel Ticotin, Sharon Stone (two years before making her name in Verhoeven’s Basic Instinct), Ronnie Cox, and Michael Ironside, became one of the Austrian Oak’s best movies. It didn’t take itself seriously, included many memorable moments, and scored a strong set of reviews as well as a $261 million box office from its sub-$80 million budget.

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Wiseman’s remake took away everything good about Verhoeven’s movie and replaced it with a generic story, forgettable characters, and visuals that could have come from any sci-fi movie of the decade. Even the capable acting of Farrell, Kate Beckinsale, Jessica Biel, Bryan Cranston, and Bill Nighy among others couldn’t cover the cracks. The film holds a 30% Rotten Tomatoes score (the original sits on 81%) and made just $211 million in theaters. The film’s $125 million budget meant it relied on subsequent home media sales to help it trickle into profit, and it was generally seen as one of the many failed remakes released during the 2010s that believed everyone wanted dark and gritty reworkings of some 80s and 90s classics. Ironically, the lessons of Total Recall were not learned from, as just two years after its release, Verhoeven’s RoboCop was given a similar modern makeover with the same disappointing result. However, Total Recall is pulling in new viewers on Prime Video once again, and from recent reviews it seems there is a simple rule to enjoying the remake a little more – you need to forget you ever saw the original.

Which version of Total Recall does it better? Let us know in the comments.