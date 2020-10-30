Horror Film Come Play Home Video Details Revealed

✖

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent closures of movie theaters, most of 2020's most anticipated horror movies had their releases delayed for extended periods of time, with Amblin's horror film Come Play being one of the only terrifying new adventures that audiences could have seen in theaters last year. For those horror fans who weren't able to check out the film in theaters and wanted to experience the film's thrills, the frightening experience is coming to home video this month, with the film landing on Digital HD on January 12th and landing on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on January 29th.

Starring Gillian Jacobs (Community), John Gallagher Jr. (Westworld), Azhy Robertson (Marriage Story), and Winslow Fegley (Timmy Failure: Mistakes Were Made), the “wonderfully twisted” (Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times) film is based on writer and director Jacob Chase’s own original short film, Larry, and explores the connection between technology and isolation through exciting, innovative and thrilling storytelling, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats from start to finish.

Desperate for a friend, Oliver (Robertson), a lonely boy who feels different from everyone else, seeks solace and refuge in his ever-present cell phone and tablet. When a mysterious creature uses Oliver’s devices against him to break into our world, Oliver’s parents (Jacobs and Gallagher Jr.) must fight to save their son from the monster beyond the screen.

(Photo: Universal Pictures Home Entertainment)

Bringing the terrifying vision of horror to life, the film’s mystical creature was created by none other than Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, known for its legendary Muppets and some of the most iconic puppetry in the world. Audiences everywhere can now witness the haunting story unfold as one family must overcome their differences to save themselves from a threatening supernatural force and the dangers that lurk in the shadows.

Sadly, the upcoming home video release appears to have no special features.

Last year, the film's stars detailed the important lessons about relationships with technology they took away from the production.

"John and I have been talking a lot today about how we're both attempting to spend less time on our phones and computers and I've really been making a concerted effort to read more books this year," Jacobs shared with ComicBook.com. "Because I grew up a voracious reader, and then I feel like it's kind of slipped away and I really missed that. So I'm trying to spend less time on my phone, not so successfully, but trying to reconnect with tangible things like books that I love."

Grab Come Play on Digital HD on January 12th and landing on Blu-ray, DVD, and On Demand on January 29th.

