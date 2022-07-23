Comic-Con 2022: The Goon Movie in the Works at Netflix

In the first update on the project since 2019, the long-gestating The Goon animated movie is officially headed to Netflix. Tim Miller of Blur Studios, the company behind the film, confirmed the move during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con. Miller also announced that Patrick Osborne, the animator who won an academy award in 2014 for his short film Feast, is directing the feature. The Goon is based on the long-running action-horror-comedy comic book series of the same name by Eric Powell. Powell has been trying to turn the comic book series into a movie for more than a decade.

A lengthier update appeared on The Goon movie's Kickstarter page. It reads:

Hey there Goon Fans. We know it's been a looooong time between updates and we apologise. We suck. BUT FINALLY… we've got some news. As you read in the last update we had a set back with the Disney / Fox merger… but since then we've never stopped trying to move the Goon forward on other avenues. And one of those has finally led us to…. NETFLIX!

It's a great place for adult animation and we have long enjoyed a terrific relationship them because of LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS. They're excellent people who love animation and we're excited the Goon has found a home there.

ALSO, I'm personally THRILLED to introduce myself, Patrick Osborne, as the newest member of the Goon Movie team and the new captain at the helm! Working with team at Blur on Love Death and Robots directing Exit Strategies was a joy, and I can't wait to work with Tim, Jeff, and Eric to make something special. I've loved the The Goon for a long time. There is no series of comics out there like it and I can't wait to make it an equally singular film. Eric and I have already started digging in. We're laser focused on shaping the script into something great – true to the comics – something like no one's ever seen on screen before.

Seriously… thank you all for keeping the faith. We hope to have more info soon, but until then — KNIFE TO THE EYE! Patrick and BLUR