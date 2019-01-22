Check Out These Exclusive ‘The Goon’ Covers and Details on a 20th Anniversary Party

On March 8, 2019, the Cannery Ballroom One in Nashville, Tennessee will host THE GOON 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY, a star-studded celebration of two decades of award-winning GOON comic books by Nashville native Eric Powell.

The event will feature a live recording of Steve Agee’s Uhhh podcast, with host Steve Agee (The Sarah Silverman Program, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), guests Brendon Small (Metalocalypse, Galaktikon, Home Movies) Ben Garant (Reno 911!, The State) and The Goon creator Eric Powell, as well as a performance by special musical guest West End Motel, featuring Brent Hinds (Mastodon) and Tom Cheshire (Rent Boys, All Night Drug Prowling Wolves). Advance tickets can be purchased at //ticketf.ly/2ALRSwg.

To celebrate this announcement, Albatross Press has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive first look at some upcoming covers for The Goon comics. You can see them in the attached image gallery.

For almost two decades, the Goon’s whiskey-fueled adventures have thrilled fans, critics, and creators with their bold creativity, classic style, and irreverent humor. THE GOON 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY is timed to Albatross Funnybooks’ highly anticipated publication of The Goon #1, and attendees will be able to purchase an exclusive 20th Anniversary variant edition which will only be available at the party.

The new series features the first full length Goon stories to be published since Dark Horse published The Goon: Once Upon a Hard Time comics in 2015. The event kicks off a year-long, 20th Anniversary celebration featuring a national signing tour, Albatross Funnybooks' collected editions of classic GOON graphic novels, limited edition GOON tiki mugs and more.

THE GOON 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY will be held on on March 8, 2019 at Cannery Ballroom One Cannery Row Nashville, TN 37203. Doors open at 7 pm. Tickets cost $15. THE GOON 20TH ANNIVERSARY PARTY edition of The Goon # 1 will be sold at the event for $10.00.

For more updates on Albatross Funnybooks and The Goon’s 20th Anniversary, follow the company on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.