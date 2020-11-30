Coming to America Trends As CBS Airs Encore Showing

Eddie Murphy’s Coming to America is on CBS right now and fans are sharing their favorite moments from the film. Seeing the movie on regular television was a definite shock for some out there. However, it’s not as surprising because of the way Coming to America has surged back into the popular consciousness due to news of a sequel. There have also been multiple brands to resurrect the motifs of the movie, including reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo’s signature shoe line with Nike. So, there’s plenty of energy around Coming to America. With the film getting more airtime on broadcast TV, there will be even more interest before the sequel really starts rolling next year.

A sequel to the film will bring Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall back together as Prince Akeem and Semmi. The movie hinges on Akeem’s long-lost son in the United States. Craig Brewer has been tabbed to direct.

Coming to America is on? It’s only one of my all time favorite movies ever. pic.twitter.com/dSSXARjD4o — Tyler. (@FeralHowler) November 30, 2020

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy wrote in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

“Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life," screenwriter Kenya Barris continued. "From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

