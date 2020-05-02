Coming to America Trends as Fans Overwhelmingly Choose Eddie Murphy in New "Pick Three" Meme

Fans of Eddie Murphy propelled his 1988 romantic comedy Coming to America to the #1 trending topic on Twitter tonight as yet another "Pick Three" meme began to circulate with an easy choice. Barstool's Lights, Camera, Pod posted the meme which included nine comedies for fans to choose from with Superbad, Caddyshack, Anchorman, Bridesmaids, Step Brothers, Billy Madison, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 21 Jump Street, and Coming to America. We've collected the best tweets below about why people have chosen Coming to America as their response to the viral tweet, and messages from fans of the film who were simply thrilled to see the movie get some recognition.

The favoritism for the Eddie Murphy comedy became clear as the tweet started going viral as it was the only title on the list to trend in the United States and even made it to the #6 trending topic worldwide. This quickly caught the attention of none other than Paramount Pictures who tweeted about the film being on the list and helped fuel the trend even more.

The studio was likely thrilled to see this as they have a decades-later sequel to the movie set to arrive at the end of the year. Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, John Amos, and Shari Headley will all reprise their roles for the new film which adds Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Wesley Snipes to its cast. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film is scheduled to be released on December 18 of this year and completed principal photography months before the coronavirus pandemic began to spread. It's unclear if the film will still be released on this date.