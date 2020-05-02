Coming to America Trends as Fans Overwhelmingly Choose Eddie Murphy in New "Pick Three" Meme
Fans of Eddie Murphy propelled his 1988 romantic comedy Coming to America to the #1 trending topic on Twitter tonight as yet another "Pick Three" meme began to circulate with an easy choice. Barstool's Lights, Camera, Pod posted the meme which included nine comedies for fans to choose from with Superbad, Caddyshack, Anchorman, Bridesmaids, Step Brothers, Billy Madison, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, 21 Jump Street, and Coming to America. We've collected the best tweets below about why people have chosen Coming to America as their response to the viral tweet, and messages from fans of the film who were simply thrilled to see the movie get some recognition.
The favoritism for the Eddie Murphy comedy became clear as the tweet started going viral as it was the only title on the list to trend in the United States and even made it to the #6 trending topic worldwide. This quickly caught the attention of none other than Paramount Pictures who tweeted about the film being on the list and helped fuel the trend even more.
The studio was likely thrilled to see this as they have a decades-later sequel to the movie set to arrive at the end of the year. Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Garcelle Beauvais, John Amos, and Shari Headley will all reprise their roles for the new film which adds Leslie Jones, Tracy Morgan, and Wesley Snipes to its cast. Directed by Craig Brewer, the film is scheduled to be released on December 18 of this year and completed principal photography months before the coronavirus pandemic began to spread. It's unclear if the film will still be released on this date.
Jemele Hill weighs in
Stepbrothers, Coming to America and .... Bridesmaids. https://t.co/a8bJSjVOOg— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 2, 2020
The GOAT
Coming to America is trending... as it should be. It's one of the best movies ever made.
Ever.
Your arguments are invalid. pic.twitter.com/yAej6KUG9Q— Stuart #VoteBlue2020 Green (@StuartGreen2018) May 2, 2020
Unbelievable
When people tell me they don't 'get' Coming to America: pic.twitter.com/mE4Ak853yF— Dan Carvallo (@XcentricD) May 2, 2020
Three versions, all here
Coming To America DVD, Blu Ray, & Digital Download https://t.co/1Q1kOCanXg— Nyambi Nyambi (@Nyambi) May 2, 2020
Keep the other 8
Once you have ‘Coming to America’ you don’t need the other 8 https://t.co/YasuyKJRJL— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 2, 2020
That's it
Coming to America. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/HP4AtkOT2P— Dacia Massengill 👩💻🏡 (@TheMsDacia) May 2, 2020
Mile gap between 1 & 2
Coming to America, Bridesmaids, Anchorman https://t.co/e1Y1GeZt6J pic.twitter.com/yHI1PfY1qR— InuTasha (@CandyCoatedBat) May 2, 2020
We don't make the rules
The only certainty here is that if your three does not include “Coming to America” you should not be allowed to watch movies ever again. https://t.co/Kc8bz0Dmoi— Ev Durán (@EvDuran) May 2, 2020
Y'all pick em
Coming to America is obligatory. Now you have 2 spots left. Do with that what you will. https://t.co/lb0gTOsGtu— Wajahat "Social Distance Yourself" Ali (@WajahatAli) May 2, 2020
One thing needed
I only need Coming to America https://t.co/8gmG12G32N— Meep. 💫 (@steph936) May 2, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.