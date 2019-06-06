Coming to America Sequel Set to Film in Atlanta

The long-awaited sequel to Eddie Murphy‘s Coming to America is finally on the way to its eventual release in theaters. With a 2020 release date set, it looks as though production is on the verge of kicking off. With just about a year and a half to go until the film hits theaters, filming is getting ready to kick off in Atlanta, Georgia.

According to Atlanta’s AJC publication, the city is preparing to host the production of the Coming to America sequel, which will reportedly be titled Coming 2 America. There are apparently multiple locations where the new movie will be filmed, but the majority of the production will take place in Georgia.

The film will reunite Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall as Prince Akeem and Semmi, respectively. This time around, Akeem learns that he has a long-lost son in the States and returns to meet the new heir to the throne of Zamunda. The film will be directed by Craig Brewer, and it will also feature performances from Shari Headly, John Amos, and James Earl Jones.

“After many years of anticipation, I’m thrilled that Coming to America 2 is officially moving forward,” Murphy said in a statement. “We’ve assembled a great team that will be led by Craig Brewer, who just did an amazing job on Dolemite, and I’m looking forward to bringing all these classic and beloved characters back to the big screen.”

“Craig’s ability to create a distinct cinematic world with each of his films is not only impressive, but also what made him exactly the voice and vision we needed to bring this story to life,” added screenwriter Kenya Barris. “From Hustle and Flow to his work with Eddie on Dolemite Is My Name, he never fails to blow me away. He is a true auteur and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have him on board.”

Coming 2 America hits theaters on December 18, 2020.