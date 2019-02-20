Netflix: Every Title Arriving in March 2019

March is almost here and that means a whole new batch of movies and TV shows will be arriving on Netflix very soon!

February brought big titles like Umbrella Academy, The Ted Bundy Tapes, and Dan Gilroy’s Velvet Buzzsaw. March looks to be another month full of hits, with popular movies as well as a slew of Netflix originals set to make their debut.

The biggest and most notable of these Netflix originals arriving in March is undoubtedly the feature film Triple Frontier. The action film has one of the most well-known casts Netflix has put together to-date, with the likes of Ben Affleck, Charlie Hunnam, Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and Garrett Hedlund all set to star.

Triple Frontier is just one of the many awesome titles hitting the streaming service in March. Scroll below for a full list of Netflix’s newest attractions coming next month.

Coming March 1

A Clockwork Orange

Apollo 13

Budapest (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Two friends quit their boring jobs to start a company that plans bachelor parties in Budapest. Their wives, however, have mixed feelings about this.

Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In the world’s toughest cricket league, every game is a battle. Can Mumbai Indians come together and bring home another trophy?

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon

Disney’s Saving Mr. Banks

Emma

Junebug

Larva Island: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A new season of hilariously zany adventures for larva pals Red and Yellow includes an invasion of their island!

Losers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a “winning is everything” society, how do we handle failure? Using sports as its guide, this documentary series examines the psychology of losing.

Music and Lyrics

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Northern Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

After the sudden death of his wife, search and rescue commander John West relocates with his three kids to his rural hometown of Turtle Island Bay.

River’s Edge (JP) — NETFLIX FILM

High schooler Haruna befriends loner Yamada, then is drawn into the tangled relationship between him, a model and the girl who loves him unreasonably.

Stuart Little

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind — NETFLIX FILM

Inspired by a science book, 13-year-old William Kamkwamba builds a wind turbine to save his Malawian village from famine. Based on a true story.

The Hurt Locker

The Notebook

Tyson

Wet Hot American Summer

Winter’s Bone

Your Son (ES)– NETFLIX FILM

After his son is brutally beaten outside a nightclub, a surgeon takes the law into his own hands and seeks vengeance against the perpetrators.

March 2

Romance is a Bonus Book (Korea) (Streaming Every Saturday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A gifted writer who’s the youngest editor-in-chief ever at his publishing company gets enmeshed in the life of a former copywriter desperate for a job.

March 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 2 (Streaming Every Sunday) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hasan Minhaj returns with new episodes every Sunday, bringing his unique, unexpected comedic perspective to current global events and culture.

March 5

Disney’s Christopher Robin

March 6

Secret City: Under the Eagle: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Journalist Harriet Dunkley finds herself enmeshed in a conspiracy while striving to clear the name of a former cellmate accused of murder.

March 7

Doubt

The Order — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Out to avenge his mother’s death, a college student pledges a secret order and lands in a war between werewolves and practitioners of dark magic.

March 8

After Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Struggling to come to terms with his wife’s death, a writer for a newspaper adopts a gruff new persona in an effort to push away those trying to help.

Bangkok Love Stories: Hey You! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A loving couple become rivals when Belle opens a fusion bistro next to her ex-boyfriend Kram’s traditional restaurant in Bangkok’s chic Ari district.

Bangkok Love Stories: Innocence — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

From a teenage parkour enthusiast to a bawdy restaurateur, an eclectic group of characters find romance in Bangkok’s glittering Silom district.

Blue Jasmine

Formula 1: Drive to Survive — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Hunter X Hunter (2011): Seasons 1-3

Immortals — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Driven by revenge, human-turned-vampire Mia sets out to vanquish Dmitry, a ruthless vampire leader who seeks an artifact that grants immortality.

Juanita — NETFLIX FILM

Fed up with her life, Juanita leaves her grown kids behind and hits the road in search of a fresh start.

Lady J (FR)– NETFLIX FILM

When her love affair with a lustful marquis takes a sudden turn, a wealthy widow concocts a scheme to get revenge — with help from a younger woman.

Shadow — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Haunted by a tragic loss, an ex-cop with a rare inability to feel pain strikes out on his own to catch offenders who’ve eluded Johannesburg police.

Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams

The Jane Austen Book Club

Walk. Ride. Rodeo. — NETFLIX FILM

In the wake of an accident that leaves her paralyzed, a champion barrel racer is determined to get back on her horse and ride again.

March 12

Jimmy Carr: The Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jimmy Carr has gathered a selection of his very best jokes for the ultimate comedy special. A man who has devoted his life to crafting perfect gags and brutally brilliant one-liners, Jimmy’s new show distils everything we love to laugh at and be shocked by into one incredible stand-up special. Featuring clever jokes, rude jokes, and a few jokes that are totally unacceptable. Filmed at The Olympia Theatre in Dublin, Ireland, “The Best of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits” launches globally on Netflix, Tuesday, March 12th. Carr is also the host of the Netflix original show, “The Fix.”

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 6 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Kaito and Risako hang out with their housemates while Yui and Aio try to decide their next steps. Nothing is certain except their bonds of friendship.

March 13

Triple Frontier — NETFLIX FILM

Struggling to make ends meet, five former U.S. soldiers set out to steal millions from a drug lord’s lair — and end up with a target on their backs.

March 15

A Separation

Arrested Development: Season 5 B — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As the Bluths continue to make a mess of their personal and professional lives, Michael again can’t quite abandon the family that makes him miserable.

Burn Out (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

When his son’s mom runs afoul of Paris’s criminal underworld, a thrill-seeking superbike racer begins moonlighting as a drug courier to clear her debt.

Dry Martina (AR) — NETFLIX FILM

An odd encounter with a fan and a tryst with that fan’s ex-boyfriend leads a sexually adventurous singer on an escapade in Chile.

Girl (BE) — NETFLIX FILM

With the support of her father, a 15-year-old transgender girl pursues her dream of becoming a professional ballerina. Winner of the Camera d’Or for best first film at this year’s Cannes Film Festival as well as the Best Actor Prize for Un Certain Regard, the FIPRESCI International Critics Award for Best Film (Un Certain Regard) and the Queer Palm. The feature directorial debut of Lukas Dhont, the film was written by Dhont and Angelo Tijssens, and produced by Dirk Impens (Menuet). Girl stars Victor Polster and Arieh Worthalter.

If I Hadn’t Met You — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Eduard, a husband and father who loses his family in a tragic accident, travels to parallel universes to seek a better fate for his beloved wife.

Kung Fu Hustle

Las muñecas de la mafia: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lucrecia, Brenda and Olivia are once again entangled in the world of the drug lords as Janeth and Martha are introduced to its dark dangers.

Love, Death & Robots — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

An animated anthology series presented by Tim Miller and David Fincher.

Paskal (MY) — NETFLIX FILM

Naval unit PASKAL is among the most elite special forces in Malaysia. But all bets are off when one of its own stages a hijacking. Based on true events.

Queer Eye: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Fab Five hit the road and head to Kansas City, Missouri, for another season of emotional makeovers and stunning transformations.

Robozuna: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ariston, Mangle and the Freebot Fighters are back, but protecting their home gets tougher when evil Danuvia unveils a powerful robot named Dominatus.

The Lives of Others

Turn Up Charlie — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A down-and-out DJ plots to rebuild his music career while working as a nanny for his famous best friend’s wild 11-year-old daughter.

YooHoo to the Rescue — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Five cuddly pals from the magical land of YooTopia use teamwork and special gadgets to help animals in trouble and make new friends along the way!

March 16

Green Door — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A troubled psychologist returns from the U.S. and sets up a clinic in Taiwan, where mysterious patients and uncanny events shed light on his murky past.

March 19

Amy Schumer Growing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Amy Schumer gives a refreshingly honest and hilarious take on marriage, pregnancy and personal growth in her new Netflix comedy special, Amy Schumer Growing. Filmed in front of a packed house in Chicago, the comedian talks about the joys of womanhood, settling into marital bliss, and yes also you guessed it, sex!

March 21

Antoine Griezmann: The Making of a Legend — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

With heart and determination, Antoine Griezmann overcame his small stature to become one of the world’s top soccer players and a World Cup champion.

March 22

Carlo & Malik — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A veteran homicide cop is forced to confront his own biases when he’s paired up with an Ivory Coast-born rookie on a string of murder cases in Rome.

Charlie’s Colorforms City — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Loveable, hilarious Charlie leads you on unpredictable and imaginative shape-filled story expeditions alongside a colorful cast of characters.

Delhi Crime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As Delhi reels in the aftermath of a gang rape, a female police officer leads an eye-opening search for the culprits in this retelling of true events.

Historia de un crimen: Colosio — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dramatization of Mexican presidential candidate Luis Donaldo Colosio’s 1994 assassination. Part of an anthology on unsolved crimes in Latin America.

Mirage (ES) — NETFLIX FILM

A space-time continuum glitch allows Vera to save a boy’s life 25 years earlier, but results in the loss of her daughter, whom she fights to get back.

Most Beautiful Thing — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A sheltered woman moves to Rio to start a new life and a journey of self-discovery among the dreamy views of the city’s beaches and hills.

ReMastered: The Miami Showband Massacre — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ambushed by Ulster loyalists, three members of the Miami Showband were killed in Northern Ireland in 1975. Was the crime linked to the government?

Selling Sunset — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The elite real estate brokers at the Oppenheim Group sell the luxe life to affluent buyers in LA. The drama ramps up when a new agent joins the team.

The Dirt — NETFLIX FILM

In this dramatization of Mötley Crüe’s no-holds-barred autobiography, the band hits the monster highs and savage lows of heavy metal superstardom.

March 26

Nate Bargatze: The Tennessee Kid — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Comedian Nate Bargatze takes aim at the absurdity of everyday life in an approachable and deadpan stand-up set shot in Duluth, Georgia.

March 28

Ainori Love Wagon: Asian Journey: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The love wagon rides again! Seven strangers board the famous van on a journey through Asia in search of a ticket home to Japan with a partner.

March 29

15 August (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Veteran Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit turns producer for this lighthearted snapshot of life in the chawls of Mumbai.

Bayoneta (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

A retired Mexican boxer living alone in Finland gets a shot to redeem himself in the ring, forcing him to confront his painful past in the process.

Osmosis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

In a near-future Paris, an app uses personal memories to decode the mysteries of love. But what happens if your memories, like all data, are subject to manipulation?

Santa Clarita Diet: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sheila searches for meaning, Joel investigates a secret society, and Abby struggles with her feelings for Eric. Life and undeath can be so stressful.

The Highwaymen — NETFLIX FILM

The outlaws made headlines. The lawmen made history. From director John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side), THE HIGHWAYMEN follows the untold true story of the legendary detectives who brought down Bonnie and Clyde. When the full force of the FBI and the latest forensic technology aren’t enough to capture the nation’s most notorious criminals, two former Texas Rangers (Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson) must rely on their gut instincts and old school skills to get the job done.

The Legend of Cocaine Island — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

A businessman who is down on his luck hatches a plan to retrieve a mythical $2-million stash of cocaine from its reported hiding place in the Caribbean.

Traitors — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

As World War II ends, a young English woman agrees to help an enigmatic American agent root out Russian infiltration of the British government.

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

3/30

How to Get Away with Murder: Season 5

3/31

El sabor de las margaritas — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

While investigating the disappearance of a teen girl in a tight-knit Galician town, a Civil Guard officer uncovers secrets linked to a loss of her own.

The Burial of Kojo

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The trailer park just got a lot weirder. Picking up where Season 12 left off — and higher than ever — the entire gang has turned into cartoons.

