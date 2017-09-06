Conan O’Brien To Host MTV Movie Awards

On Tuesday night's CONAN, Conan O'Brien announced that he has been named host of the 2014 MTV Movie Awards. The MTV Movie Awards are one of the rare awards shows where comic book movies are frequently nominated and even win. In fact, Marvel's The Avengers won for Best Picture at the 2013 MTV Movie Awards. During his show, Conan said, "I'm proud to announce that I, Conan O'Brien, will realize my lifelong dream of hosting the 2014 MTV Movie Awards." The 2014 MTV Movie Awards are set to air on a Sunday, which is a big night for TV viewing. To set fans of other shows minds at ease, Andy Richter read the following announcement: "That's right Conan O'Brien hosts the 23rd Annual MTV Movie Awards, broadcast live from the Nokia Theater on Sunday, April 13th! And folks, don't worry, True Detective isn't on that night – we checked! And this season of The Walking Dead will be over by then too. Actually Game of Thrones is on that night, but they'll repeat it every 4 hours on HBOs 2 through 7. Anyway, congratulations, Conan!"