Arnold Schwarzenegger Reveals Why There Hasn’t Been Another ‘Conan the Barbarian’ Sequel Yet

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s starring turn in Conan the Barbarian in 1982 became a breakout role for the actor, launching him into superstardom. The actor reprised his role in Conan the Destroyer in 1986, though he left many of his iconic franchises behind when he became a politician. With Schwarzenegger now returning to the acting world, he would like to see a third film in his franchise move forward, yet the person who owns the rights to the franchise has other plans.

“When it comes to the movie, the sad stuff about all of this is when there’s an estate like this…The Robert E. Howard estate…when someone buys these rights, those people now own the rights and they have their own vision of what they want to do and the guy that has the rights is some young guy and he’s trying to figure out how to get his way through Hollywood and this is not easy to do,” the actor shared with The Arnold Fans. “So there are people that say to him, ‘Why don’t you start with a TV series?’ and then he negotiates for a TV series and that falls apart. And then he goes maybe to Netflix and that falls apart. Then he decides to make a movie maybe.”

In 2011, Jason Momoa starred in a reboot of the series, which was both a financial and critical disappointment, taking in less than $50 million worldwide and scoring only 25 percent positive reviews according to aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. Schwarzenegger believes that returning to the original narrative could be the best way to revive the franchise.

“In the meantime, we have been trying to convince him for years now that the way to go is to come back and hire a really great director and to do another Conan movie and have me play King Conan, when Conan is like 70 years old and he’s disgusted by sitting on the throne and being the king and then something happens after that,” the actor teased. “It’s really not that far from creating a finished script. The only one who really has to pull the trigger there is the people who own the Conan rights to do a movie. Let’s go to Netflix or whoever it is, let’s hire a director who’s very creative and can elevate the project to make it a winning project.”

He added, “I hope it will be done very soon because I think it’s a great idea.”

Fans can see Schwarzenegger return to another one of his iconic franchises with Terminator: Dark Fate when it lands in theaters on November 1st.

