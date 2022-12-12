Condiment King Responds to James Gunn

Condiment King has a bone to pick with newly minted DC Studios head James Gunn. Days after the filmmaker revealed he has no intentions of bringing the iconic Batman villain to the new DC Universe, a startling new video from the villain has found its way to ComicBook.com HQ. Live from his mother's garage—er, secret lair—Condiment King spells out his lengthy list of demands in the blood-curdling clip.

Throughout the ninety-second message, Condiment King volleys a handful of threats Gunn's way, ultimately saying he'll drench the Peacemaker helmer with the world's largest packet of mustard should he not comply. You can watch the full, unedited video above but do be warned, what you're about to watch may be disturbing to younger viewers...or those who grow nauseous over ketchup.

When will the new DC Studios plans be unveiled?

According to Gunn himself, an initial slate of programming is expected to be unveiled at some point over the next two months. It's believed he and DC Studios co-head Peter Safran will be pitching their initial slate to Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav this coming week for approval.

"We're honored to be the stewards of these DC characters we've loved since we were children," Gunn and Safran said in a joint statement first announcing their appointment. "We look forward to collaborating with the most talented writers, directors, and actors in the world to create an integrated, multilayered universe that still allows for the individual expression of the artists involved. Our commitment to Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Harley Quinn, and the rest of the DC stable of characters is only equaled by our commitment to the wonder of human possibility these characters represent. We're excited to invigorate the theatrical experience around the world as we tell some of the biggest, most beautiful, and grandest stories ever told."

"I think over the next few years, you're going to see a lot of growth and opportunity around DC; there's not going to be four Batmans," Zaslav added in the statement. "And so part of our strategy is, drive the hell out of DC, which James and Peter are going to do. I think they've thrilled the fans. I think they're going to thrill you over a period of time."