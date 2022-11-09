Constantine 2 Director Francis Lawrence Confirms Keanu Reeves Return, Script Status (Exclusive)

Keanu Reeves is coming back as John Constantine, that much is for certain. Now that the John Wick star is attached to a follow-up, director Francis Lawrence tells us he and Akiva Goldsman are trying to get the story right so that production can continue. In a interview with our own Brandon Davis while on the press tour for Slumberland, Lawrence confirms he and his time have a greenlight to continue developing the picture.

"We don't have a script, but Keanu, me, and Akiva [Goldsman] who all worked on the first one together have all been trying over the years to get another one going," Lawrence tells us. "t's been tricky because of the DC/Vertigo world and who owns the character and who has control over the characters, trying to get the right people to go forward. We've got that now and now we need the story. We'd all love to do it."

Is a Constantine sequel really happening?



As of now, all things are a go for a direct sequel to 2005's Constantine. That said, the film was pushed into development a few weeks before James Gunn and Peter Safran launched DC Studios, so it's unclear whether or not the new film executives had a plan in helping get the movie greenlit. Still, Gunn took to Twitter late last week to reassure fans that he and Safran are listening to their film desires.

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Gunn continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

Constantine is now streaming on HBO Max. The sequel has yet to set a release date or release frame at DC Studios.