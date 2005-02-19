Constantine Sequel in the Works with Keanu Reeves Set to Return

A sequel to one of DC's cult-classic movies is apparently in the works. On Friday, a report revealed that a sequel to 2005's Constantine movie is in development at Warner Bros. Star Keanu Reeves is set to return, alongside director Francis Lawrence. Akiva Goldsman is set to write the script and produce the film, with J.J. Abrams and Hannah Minghella also lined up to produce, and Lorenzo DiBonaventura and Erwin Stoff set to executive produce. Reports indicate that the deal was shepherded by new Warner Bros Picture Group co-chairs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy.

This might be one of the most surprising projects to be under the works under the Warner Bros. Discovery regime, which has made headlines multiple times as of late for their future plans for the DC universe. While Constantine was financially successful upon its release in 2005 and is regarded as a fan-favorite, it is also seen by some as somewhat of a loose adaptation of the comic Constantine mythos. The character has subsequently been adapted into live-action with Matt Ryan on a Constantine television show and DC's Legends of Tomorrow, with a gender-bent version of the character being played by Jenna Coleman on the recent The Sandman Netflix series.

As part of an overall deal with Warner Bros., Abrams has also been developing a new Constantine HBO Max-exclusive series, which would be part of a Justice League Dark shared universe. It is unclear at this point if this movie sequel will override the plans for the show, which was reported to be "on solid ground and moving along" in an industry report last month.

There's been scuttlebutt around a Constantine sequel for several years now, with co-star Peter Stormare previously indicating in 2020 that some sort of follow-up was in the works. Reeves has openly expressed a desire to return to the role.

"Unfortunately, I don't even remember who has it, but with all these shared universes that exist now, with Constantine being a part of Vertigo, which is a part of DC, people have plans for these shared universes," Lawrence said in a 2020 interview. "You know, possibly different Constantines and things like that. Right now, we don't have that character available to us for TV or movies, which is a bummer. We all investigated it, but I think it's kind of crazy when you have Keanu, who would love to do another Constantine, and us wanting to do another Constantine, and people are like, "Uh, no, we got other plans." We'll see what happens."

