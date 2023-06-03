Controversial Oscar Movie Lands on Netflix Top 10

A new month means a fresh crop of movies that will dominate the Netflix Top 10 charts. This usually takes the form of a ten-year-old comedy or action movie, or an animated movie that has made Netflix its new home. Both of those things are true for the current Netflix Top 10, but there's another surprise film lurking in that list, last year's indie darling To Leslie. Film fans that haven't seen the movie, which stars Andrea Riseborough, will know it best for the kerfuffle that it caused leading into this year's Academy Awards, one that had many wondering if its sole nomination would be rescinded due to broken rules.

Despite having a very small release, and grossing just a few thousand dollars at the box office, To Leslie, and Riseborough's performance specifically, immediately made noise online as the "For Your Consideration" season really began. Film fans were quick to notice the sudden influx of praise for the movie from other actors and celebrities, many of whom were using the exact same verbiage to describe the movie, with almost all of them calling it "a small film with a giant heart" before saying Riseborough gave the "performance of the year" and that the rest of the cast was "incredible."

Campaigning for an Academy Award is nothing new in Hollywood, but this level of lobbying has neve been so blatant. In addition to these tweets, social media posts for the actual To Leslie account drew scrutiny. Following Riseborough securing a Best Actress Oscar nomination, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced they would conduct a review for potential rule violations, which some suspected had occurred. While the potential for Riseborough's nomination to be pulled seemed possible, it would only occur if The Academy determined that she herself had taken part in the illicit campaigning. Eventually The Academy would confirm that Riseborough's nomination would remain after their investigation concluded.

In To Leslie, Andrea Riseborough stars as the titular character, flanked by Allison Janney as Nancy, Marc Maron as Sweeney Andre Royo as Royal, and Stephen Root as Dutch., The film is described as follows: "Seven years after winning the lottery, a down-and-out mother from West Texas returns to her hometown penniless and in desperate need of a second chance."

