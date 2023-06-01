The Boss Baby Conquers Netflix Top 10

There's a new boss at Netflix. Well, at least on the Netflix Top 10 list. DreamWorks Animations' The Boss Baby made its way to the streaming service recently and has been steadily doing well since arriving. Last week, The Boss Baby debuted on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, showing once again that DreamWorks titles are big hits with Netflix subscribers. Now, just a few days later, The Boss Baby has risen through the ranks and taken out the rest of the competition.

Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Boss Baby in the number one overall position. The six-year-old film passed more recent hits like Missing, Blood & Gold, and The Mother to become the most popular film on Netflix in the United States.

You can check out a rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below!