The Boss Baby Conquers Netflix Top 10
There's a new boss at Netflix. Well, at least on the Netflix Top 10 list. DreamWorks Animations' The Boss Baby made its way to the streaming service recently and has been steadily doing well since arriving. Last week, The Boss Baby debuted on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list, showing once again that DreamWorks titles are big hits with Netflix subscribers. Now, just a few days later, The Boss Baby has risen through the ranks and taken out the rest of the competition.
Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list features The Boss Baby in the number one overall position. The six-year-old film passed more recent hits like Missing, Blood & Gold, and The Mother to become the most popular film on Netflix in the United States.
You can check out a rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 list below!
1. The Boss Baby
"A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they're not around."prevnext
2. Missing
"When June's mother and her new boyfriend don't return from a trip to Columbia, the tech-savvy teenager undertakes her own online investigation."prevnext
3. Dirty Grandpa
"As his wedding approaches, a stuffy lawyer endures a road trip with his newly widowed grandfather, who turns out to be a man of surprising appetites."prevnext
4. Blood & Gold
"Robert Maaser, Marie Hacke, Florian Schmidtke and Jordis Trebel star with German Film Award winner Alexander Scheer in this Western-inspired war drama."prevnext
5. The Son
"Building a life with a new family following a divorce, an overachieving father faces new obstacles when his troubled teenage son moves in with them."prevnext
6. The Mother
"A military-trained assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she's never met from ruthless criminals gunning for revenge."prevnext
7. A Man Called Otto
"Enraged by the world and hardened by grief, a cranky retiree plots his own demise but is foiled when a lively young family bursts into his life."prevnext
8. Tin & Tina
"Little Tin and Tina end up playing with blood, but all they want is to have some fun – and, of course, reach the ultimate divine grace."prevnext
9. Ted
"A hard-partying, foul-mouthed teddy bear come to life threatens to derail his human companion's attempts to enter adulthood and marry his girlfriend."prevnext
10. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prev