Controversial Scenes in Dumbo Not Edited Out For Disney+ After All

As early as this April it was widely reported that The Walt Disney company would be making changes to some of its movies when they premiered on the Disney+ streaming platform, including moments like the controversial crows sequence from the original Dumbo. This decision was decried by some, who criticized Disney of trying to whitewash its past; while others welcomed the reported decision since elements like those scenes have no place in modern society. Now with the service officially live and available in the United States we have now learned that while some previously reported moments cannot be seen on Disney+, others are in fact still present in the films on the service, including Dumbo.

It was reported as recently as last week that Disney would be removing this scene from Dumbo, excising the “Jim Crow” characters from the film which have been decried for years as racist caricatures. The full and uncut film is available on the streaming service however, though it does carry a note in its official description that reads: “This program is presented as originally created. It may contain outdated cultural depictions.” Dumbo isn’t the only film to feature this warning as well with films like the original Lady and the Tramp, Fantasia, and even live-action films like The Ugly Dachshund, among others.

Last week it was reported that Disney would also be editing out scenes from some of its new films, including a moment from the 1999 Pixar hit Toy Story 2. Though not part of a scene in the feature’s main story, a “post-credit blooper” from the film has been removed due to its suggestive nature as the film’s antagonist character Stinky Pete makes a suggestive remark toward two Barbie dolls, offering them a role in the next Toy Story movie. ComicBook.com can confirm this scene isn’t present in the version of Toy Story 2 that streams on Disney+.

It is worth noting that the ever controversial Song of the South is not present, and seemingly never will be available for streaming on the Disney+ platform. The hybrid animation/live-action film from 1946 has frequently been criticized for its racist depictions of African Americans among other troubling sequences. Despite introducing the song “Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah” to the American lexicon, which remains a staple at Disney attractions, the film hasn’t seen the light of day on any home media platform domestically.

