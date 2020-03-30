Aerial Photos Reveal Abandoned Jurassic World 3 and Little Mermaid Sets After Coronavirus Shutdowns

The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown the entertainment industry into an unprecedented state of flux, as countless projects that were in development or in production have been forced to shut down. Multiple blockbuster films have been among that list — and new photos showcase one macabre effect of that. New photos courtesy of The Daily Mail have recently gone viral, which show the now-vacant sets that were being built for The Little Mermaid and Jurassic World: Dominion. The photos, which you can check out below, show massive sets in various states of disarray, and – in Dominion‘s case – a lot of neglected pieces of blue screen.

Aerial photos reveal how coronavirus has left Jurassic World and Disney’s The Little Mermaid movie sets shut down and void of life https://t.co/GshBEXgjya — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) March 28, 2020

The Little Mermaid will star Halle Bailey as the red-haired Disney princess, with a cast that also includes Melissa McCarthy, Daveed Diggs, Jonah Hauer-King, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, and Javier Bardem. As legendary producer Alan Menken recently revealed on social media, they had already recorded the music for the remake – including four new songs – prior to the shutdown.

“Some of the updates they’ve done to the story are really important in terms of giving some more power back to Ariel,” Diggs said in a previous interview. “It’s fun to work on something that’s so intentional in the idea of ‘If we’re going to make this now, we’re not going to leave this alone as a time capsule.’ Let’s make it for now.”

Dominion will see the return of Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt, as well as original franchise stars Sam Neil, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum.

“This feels like [the end]. It’s got everybody,” Pratt previously said during an appearance on The Ellen Show. “It’s got pretty much everybody in it, maybe I just blew it but I don’t care. I know that like all the cast from the original Jurassic Park is coming back and so it’s going to feel very much like how [Avengers:] Endgame brought everything together at Marvel.”

