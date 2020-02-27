The Invisible Man Wins Best Horror Movie at Critics Choice Super Awards

✖

The first ever Critics Choice Super Awards took place on Sunday, celebrating the best of genre entertainment in 2020. With much of genre entertainment being left out of more traditional awards ceremonies, Critics Choice Super Awards gave some credit where credit is due on the things keeping us entertained all throughout the highly unprecedented year. And despite COVID-19 shuttering theaters much to the horror of movie fans, horror film still had a solid year. But, when it comes to the Best Horror Movie award, there can only be one winner and that winner is The Invisible Man.

The Invisible Man beat out Freaky, Relic, The Rental, and Sputnik.

A reinterpretation of the original 1897 novel by H.G. Wells, The Invisible Man stars Elisabeth Moss and was released in theaters on February 24, 2020, though it was in theaters just a few weeks before theaters around the world were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film then shifted to premium VOD release and recently landed on HBO Max as well.

You can check out the synopsis for the film below.

"What you can’t see can hurt you. Emmy winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale) stars in a terrifying modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal’s classic monster character. Trapped in a violent, controlling relationship with a wealthy and brilliant scientist, Cecilia Kass (Moss) escapes in the dead of night and disappears into hiding, aided by her sister (Harriet Dyer), their childhood friend (Aldis Hodge) and his teenage daughter (Storm Reid). But when Cecilia’s abusive ex (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) commits suicide and leaves her a generous portion of his vast fortune, Cecilia suspects his death was a hoax. As a series of eerie coincidences turns lethal, threatening the lives of those she loves, Cecilia’s sanity begins to unravel as she desperately tries to prove that she is being hunted by someone nobody can see.“

