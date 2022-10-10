Cult-Classic Fear Being Adapted Into TV Series for Peacock

The cult-classic 90s thriller Fear is getting a television adaptation for Peacock. According to Variety, The Path creator Jessica Goldberg is set to both write and executive produce the series. The film's producer Brian Grazer will also executive producer alongside Ron Howard, Lilly Burns, and Kristen Zolner for Imagine Television. The studio behind the series is Universal Television.

The series is described "This modern series reinvention finds two young lovers in a psychological game of cat and mouse — but who's the cat and who's the mouse? When David and Nicole first meet in Seattle, it feels like an epic, once-in-a-lifetime romance — but son it becomes clear that the seemingly perfect couple is anything but. Told from conflicting points of view, the series wrestles with personal demons, hidden agendas, and reframes the 'he said, she said' convention into a twist-filled suspense story about toxic relationships."

Starring Reese Witherspoon, Mark Wahlberg, and Alyssa Milano, Fear was first released in 1996. Directed by James Foley with a script by Christopher Crowe, the film wasn't a huge hit with critics but did very well at the box office, bringing in just shy of $21 million at the box office on a budget of $6.5 million.

In addition to creating The Path for Hulu, Goldberg's other credits include Netflix's Away on which she served as showrunner and executive producer, Parenthood and Deception. She also co-wrote the movie Cherry which was directed by the Russo brothers and starred Tom Holland.

The Peacock series adaptation isn't the first time a remake or reimagining of Fear has been in the works. In 2019 it was announced that Universal Pictures and Imagine Entertainment were developing a remake of the film with Jonathan Herman adapting Crowe's script from the original film. The Hate U Give and Hunger Games star Amandla Stenberg was announced as being attached to star.

Are you looking forward to a television adaptation of Fear? What is your favorite 90s thriller? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!