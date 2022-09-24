One Peacock reboot series has been canceled after one season. Unfortunately for Queer as Folk fans, the show won't be getting a second season. The streamer was excited about bringing the fan-favorite to the airwaves again this year, but opted not to bring the Stephen Dunn series back for another go around. He created the reboot with Jacylyn Moore. On Instagram, he thanked the fans for their support and celebrated the cast. (Queer as Folk featured in Argus, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, CG, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, and Kim Cattrall.) Now, the future of the property is up in the air. But, fans can hope for another revival. Nothing stays gone for very long in entertainment. Check out what the creator said on Instagram down below.

"It's a rare gift in these times, and in this country, to be able to make a show as fearless and unapologetic as 'Queer As Folk'. This experience changed our lives forever and we're so grateful to have found this incredible new family," he wrote. "But today we received the disappointing news that we're not getting a second season. We know how much it's meant to the fans and while we're heartbroken we won't get to make more episodes, we wanna thank everyone for watching and falling in love with Brodie, Mingus, Ruthie, Noah, Shar, Julian, Daddius, Bussey, Marvin, Judy and Brenda. We're so grateful for the chance to honor our community and are so proud of this show. #QueerAsFamily"

TVInsider previously spoke with Jaclyn Moore and Stephen Dunn about how necessary the series was for the current moment. Queer as Folk is a point of pride for the duo and the cult status of both the original series and this addition are not likely to subside.

"I didn't realize how important it was when I first started working on it," Dunn explained. "This show changed my life. The original was my first exposure to queer culture. It's the first time I saw myself reflected, but so much has changed since then. I think the word 'queer' has evolved to mean something different than it did back then. And unfortunately in the climate that we're in, it feels more urgent and pressing than ever to increase the visibility and voices of queer people."

"It's important to tell stories in a new generation," Moore added. "In a lot of ways, what we're doing, it's not a direct reboot of the previous versions of this show. It's taking what's behind that show — the idea of queer defiance and queer joy — and telling a story about that. I think what queerness means today is very different than what queerness meant in the late '90s, early 2000s. A group of cis white gay guys now, which is a lot of what those early versions of the show fixated on, they may not even consider themselves queer by modern standards. That's a different label in some ways."

