Cult Classic Monster Movie Is Now Streaming on Prime Video (But There’s a Problem)

Streaming catalogs are getting some monstrously good additions as Halloween approaches, and Prime Video is no exception. As movies like Troll and An American Werewolf in London hit services like Netflix and Tubi this month, Amazon’s streaming service made a big push into the creature feature genre, bringing subscribers some of the best. Along with five classic Universal Monsters movies, Prime Video is now also streaming an iconic ‘90s monster movie that has become a cult classic.

The movie in question is Tremors, director Ron Howard’s low-budget 1990 monster horror comedy starring Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward, Finn Carter, Michael Gross, and Reba McEntire. The film joined Prime Video’s streaming lineup on October 1st. The movie is set in the small desert town of Perfection, Nevada, that becomes affected by strange seismic activity, which is later discovered to be the result of giant, worm-like monsters hungry for human flesh. The movie proved to be so popular that it even launched a franchise, but the six other Tremor films are only available to rent or buy on Prime Video at this time.

Tremors Became a Streaming Hit When It Joined Prime Video

Tremors joined Prime Video and became a near-instant streaming hit. Within just a few days of its availability, the cult classic monster movie joined the streamer’s top 10 movies list, climbing up to No. 8 on the list. The movie ranked alongside other big-name titles like the James Bond blockbusters No Time to Die and Casino Royale, Prime Video’s rom-com Maintenance Required, and 2025’s Mark Wahlberg-led heist action thriller Play Dirty.

The film has since dropped out of that top 10 ranking, but it’s easy to see why it was there to begin with. Tremors is an absolute love letter to the B-movie creature features of the 1950s and pays homage to those classics by adopting key tropes like the isolated small town and everyman heroes, all with a modern polish and a great balance of humor and horror. The animatronics and creature design that bring the massive underground worms to life are respectable and still hold up today. Even decades after its release, Tremors remains a monstrously good movie that is fun after multiple rewatches.

What began as a low-budget monster movie became a certified hit. The movie grossed over $16 million on a $10 million budget and ultimately launched a complete franchise consisting of several movies and a TV show. The original film is “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with an 89% critic score and 76% audience rating.

Where To Stream the Tremors Franchise

There are a total of seven movies in the Tremors franchise, but unfortunately, only the original is streaming. Fans hoping to do a full movie marathon that includes Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, Tremors 5: Bloodlines, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, and Tremors: Shrieker Island will have to shell out a few bucks, as those films are only available to rent or purchase on VOD, including Prime Video. There is also a 13-episode TV series titled Tremors, but that also isn’t part of streaming at this time.

