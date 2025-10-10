5 Classic Monster Movies Are Now All Streaming on Prime (1 Is Being Remade This Year)

Monster movies are some of the most enduring films in cinema, and for good reason. From the earliest titles like The Golem and Nosferatu to modern Hollywood additions such as A Quiet Place and The Babadook, creature features explore fundamental human anxieties and bring our deepest-seated fears to life. This October, Prime Video is taking it back to the earliest days of the creature feature genre, with five of the most iconic monster movies now streaming.

As of October 1st, Prime Video subscribers can stream five classic Universal Monsters films – Bride of Frankenstein (1935), Creature from the Black Lagoon (1954), Dracula (1931), Frankenstein (1931), and The Invisible Man (1933). The movies, inspired by literary characters created by the likes of Mary Shelley, Bram Stoker, and more, and also introducing original characters like the Creature/Gill-Man, introduced viewers to some of the most iconic monsters in cinematic history in a century-spanning franchise that has stretched into modern Hollywood. The movies are great watches for horror fans year-round, and especially during spooky season, making their arrival to Prime Video some of the most exciting streaming additions this month.

The Universal Monsters Classics Changed The World of Horror

The Universal Monsters movies are the films that helped build the framework of horror, and despite being decades old, they still hold up today. The movies tap into primal fears and themes of the unknown, the dangers of unchecked power, and the dark side of humanity, things that are still relevant today. The films also helped shape the monster archetype, with Bela Lugosi’s portrayal of Dracula helping to shape the cinematic vampire as a charismatic, predatory figure and Boris Karloff’s portrayal of Frankenstein’s monster transforming the iconic figure into a tragic and sympathetic monster and establishing the idea that the true monster isn’t always who you think, themes that continue to influence modern horror and were brought to life through iconic monster designs that have since become embedded in popular culture.

The classic Universal Monster movies, which would go on to achieve their first sequel with the Bride of Frankenstein before later establishing the first cinematic shared universe with Frankenstein Meets the Wolf Man in 1943, aren’t just great for their iconic monsters. The films, which focus on emotional depth and tragedy over jump scares and gore, feature groundbreaking special effects and a distinctive visual style that create a dark, gothic, and moody atmosphere that evokes a sense of unease and dread. Decades later, the movies remain a masterclass in horror done right and are must-watch films for any fan of the genre.

Other Horror Movies Now on Prime Video

Prime Video subscribers looking for more scares have plenty of streaming options this October. Movies like Bodies Bodies Bodies, Candyman (1992), Tremors, and Us are now streaming. Additional horror movies, such as Dracula Untold, Companion, and The Woman In The Yard, are scheduled to be added throughout the month.

