Daily Distraction For September 24, 2020

Marvel Movies Delayed "Marvel's Black Widow, Eternals, and Shang-Chi movies have pushed their release dates deep into 2021. Marvel's Black Widow will now release on May 7, 2021. Eternals will release on November 5, 2021. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will release on July 9, 2021. The films have been subjected to several delays due to the coronavirus pandemic which left theaters having their doors closed for much of 2020, reopening in most of the country recently to lackluster box office numbers. This ultimately delays Black Widow and Eternals a full year by comparison to their original release dates." -Brandon Davis

Zack Snyder Filming More Justice League "Zack Snyder is assembling his Justice League at least once more. With his cut of the super hero ensemble film taking the shape of a series being released on HBO Max, it was unclear whether or not the director would be afforded the opportunity to add new photography to the production. Early reports indicated Warner Bros. would not be interested in pursuing such an endeavor. However, it is now being reported that Snyder will be getting his heroes back into action for new footage which has not yet been shot for the official release of Zack Snyder's Justice League next year." -Brandon Davis

Peacemaker Series "The Suicide Squad has its first spinoff series in the form of Peacemaker, an episode adventure coming to HBO Max. The character will debut in The Suicide Squad in August of 2021 and the HBO Max series will take things back in time to explore the characters origin story. Cena will reprise the role with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn will write the eight-episode series which has been fully ordered by Warner Brothers. Peter Safran, producer of several DC Comics movie titles, including Shazam!, Aquaman, and The Suicide Squad, will executive produce the HBO Max series. With the news of the series coming out on Wednesday morning, Gunn, Cena, and others have shared their excitement." -Brandon Davis



