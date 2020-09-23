Peacemaker: James Gunn, John Cena Share Excitement for HBO Max DC Series

✖

The Suicide Squad has its first spinoff series in the form of Peacemaker, an episode adventure coming to HBO Max. The character will debut in The Suicide Squad in August of 2021 and the HBO Max series will take things back in time to explore the characters origin story. Cena will reprise the role with The Suicide Squad director James Gunn will write the eight-episode series which has been fully ordered by Warner Brothers. Peter Safran, producer of several DC Comics movie titles, including Shazam!, Aquaman, and The Suicide Squad, will executive produce the HBO Max series. With the news of the series coming out on Wednesday morning, Gunn, Cena, and others have shared their excitement.

“Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn said. "I’m excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake.”

The WWE wrestler turned Hollywood star is also thrilled about the upcoming action adventure comedy series. “I have said before that it has been a tremendous honor and an incredible opportunity to be part of The Suicide Squad and to work with James on what is going to be a fantastic movie," Cena says. "I am unbelievably excited to have the chance to team up with him again for Peacemaker. We can’t wait for fans to see this.”

The series is likely to serve as a prequel to The Suicide Squad, billed as a saga which will explore the origins of Peacemaker, a character whose purpose in existence is to enforce peace at any cost, even if it means disturbing peace temporarily.

“James Gunn has the unique ability to create an expansive universe while also bringing to life the soul and wit of each character," HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys said. "We look forward to a deep dive into the world of Peacemaker."

Gunn will make the Peacemaker series before working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. There is no premiere date for the Peacemaker series.

Are you excited for the DC Comics world to bring a Peacemaker series to life? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!