Zack Snyder's Justice League to Film More With Affleck, Cavill, Gadot, and Fisher

✖

Zack Snyder is assembling his Justice League at least once more. With his cut of the super hero ensemble film taking the shape of a series being released on HBO Max, it was unclear whether or not the director would be afforded the opportunity to add new photography to the production. Early reports indicated Warner Bros. would not be interested in pursuing such an endeavor. However, it is now being reported that Snyder will be getting his heroes back into action for new footage which has not yet been shot for the official release of Zack Snyder's Justice League next year.

"The shoot, which will turn the 'Snyder Cut' into a four-episode limited series, is expected to bring back Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman for new scenes," THR reports. "Also set to appear on the call sheet for what is expected to be a week- or so- long shoot is Ray Fisher as Cyborg."

THR notes that Fisher's involvement is particularly interesting given his current divide with Warner Brothers. The actor has been vocal about being mistreated on the set of Justice League after Joss Whedon took the reigns from Snyder and reshaped the film into what many DC Comics fans have grown to despise. Fisher's dispute has prompted an investigation about the production of the film which originally released in 2017 and has spawned more controversy as Fisher and his Justice League co-star Jason Momoa have been vocal about the investigation not being handled properly and their tenure on set requiring accountability for those who mistreated others.

As the back and forth between Warner Brothers and Fisher continues, WB will be signing a check for Fisher as he reprises his Cyborg role under Snyder's vision, fulfilling a role destined to have been much larger and meaningful than what fans have seen so far.

"Insiders recall to THR that the Justice League reshoots conducted by Whedon were a messy and hastily assembled affair. Snyder left the project in May 2017, ahead of a November release date," THR adds. "Whedon had to cram an extensive rewrite and reshoot and take over postproduction. One person present at the reshoots describes a set filled with tension and says the director was difficult with actors. But this person also says they did not witness physical or other abuse. Johns and Berg were under pressure, another insider notes, as they were trying to deliver a tentpole and knew their jobs were on the line. Whedon did jettison many of Fisher’s scenes, according to sources, and his directing style is described as the opposite of Snyder’s collaborative approach. It also is unclear if Fisher filed a complaint at the time."

Fisher is currently in talks to play Cyborg again in The Flash movie in what is described as a "cameo" role. Zack Snyder's Justice getting additional photography marks the first time Affleck, Cavill, and Fisher will be suiting up as Batman, Superman, and Cyborg, respectively, since their work on Justice League. Affleck is set to return in The Flash but Cavill's future is uncertain. Gadot has filmed Wonder Woman 1984 but the film has not yet been released due to delays throughout 2020. Momoa portrayed Aquaman in the hero's self-titled film after Justice League and is expected to return for a sequel in 2022. Momoa and Flash actor Ezra Miller are not named among cast members participating in the additional photography.

Are you excited to have the cast back in action for more Justice League work? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram!