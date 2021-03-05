Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen Featured in New Chaos Walking Clip (Exclusive)

✖

Fresh off our debut of the first character posters for Lionsgate's highly anticipated Chaos Walking, ComicBook.com now has a brand new official clip from the film which you can watch in the player above. Featuring star Daisy Ridley (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) and Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange) the clip answers two very important questions about what's going on in the movie; #1, what's up with the very audible inner thoughts floating around? And #2, what happened to all of the women on the planet? Peep it above and let us know what you think of the footage in the comments below!

Directed by Doug Liman, Chaos Walking is based on the book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, who co-wrote the script with writer Christopher Ford. Joining Ridley and Mikkelsen in the film are co-stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man Far From Home, Cherry), Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight, The Nun), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy), and David Oyelowo (Selma, The Cloverfield Paradox). The films official description reads as follows:

"In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

The road to the big screen for Chaos Walking has been a long one with the feature film fighting tooth and nail to get finished for years. Principal photography on the project was conducted from August to November of 2017 but the studio determined that some reshoots and additional photography was needed before the movie could debut. The only thing standing in the way? The schedules of its two leads. Both Ridley and Holland were/are attached to the biggest franchises on the planet, meaning no additional scenes could be shot while they were working on them.

Eventually shooting wrapped on the likes of Spider-Man: Far From Home and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, delaying the release of Chaos Walking from 2019 until 2020, a year where we all know exactly what caused its eventual second delay. The good news though? It's done, and it's almost here. Chaos Walking will finally be released on Friday, March 5, 2021.