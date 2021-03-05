Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, and More Debut in Chaos Walking Character Posters (Exclusive)

After a lengthy journey, Lionsgate's Chaos Walking is finally on its way! Ahead of its debut in just five weeks, ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the new series of character posters for the film featuring stars Daisy Ridley and Tom Holland among others! You can check them all out below and look back here tomorrow for another Chaos Walking exclusive surprise! Directed by Doug Liman the film is based on the book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness, who co-wrote the script with writer Christopher Ford. After a series of delays, Chaos Walking will finally be released on Friday, March 5, 2021.

Joining Ridley and Holland in the film are Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal, Doctor Strange), Demián Bichir (The Hateful Eight, The Nun), Cynthia Erivo (Bad Times at the El Royale, Widows), Nick Jonas (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Kurt Sutter (Sons of Anarchy), and David Oyelowo (Selma, The Cloverfield Paradox). The films official description reads as follows:

"In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

