Tom Holland & Daisy Ridley's Chaos Walking Clip Reveals New Release Date

Fans have been waiting for years to see Chaos Walking arrive on the big screen, and now they'll have to wait even longer. On Thursday morning, Lionsgate announced that Chaos Walking has once again been delayed, but this time it's for a good reason. The film that has been stuck in various stages of production and post production for the better part of three years was set to arrive in January, but the release has now been shifted to March 5, 2021, in order to allow theaters more time to reopen. According to Lionsgate, this move is all about making sure fans can actually see the film in theaters, which seems a lot more likely in March.

Lionsgate shared the new release date alongside a clip from the film, which features the characters played by Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley meeting for the first time. Folks are certainly excited to see Spider-Man and Rey from Star Wars sharing the screen together, though it's been a while since they actually filmed their scenes. The two budding stars were cast in the film when the initially burst onto the scene, just after the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Captain America: Civil War.

we know how important this movie is to a lot of you, so we wanted to make sure we gave you the best and safest viewing experience by pushing the date a little longer. we know you’ve all been patient, but it’ll be worth it! – cw admin — Chaos Walking (@ChaosWalking) December 17, 2020

In addition to the clip, Lionsgate shared a message on Twitter explaining the reason behind the delay. "We know how important this movie is to a lot of you, so we wanted to make sure we gave you the best and safest viewing experience by pushing the date a little longer," the statement reads. "We know you've all been patient, but it'll be worth it!"

Chaos Walking is directed by Doug Liman and written by Patrick Ness and Christopher Ford. The film is based on the beloved book The Knife of Never Letting Go by Patrick Ness. Ridley and Holland star alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Demian Bichir, Cynthia Erivo, Nick Jonas, Kurt Sutter, and David Oyelowo.

Here's the film's official synopsis:

"In the not too distant future, Todd Hewitt (Tom Holland) discovers Viola (Daisy Ridley), a mysterious girl who crash lands on his planet, where all the women have disappeared and the men are afflicted by “the Noise” – a force that puts all their thoughts on display. In this dangerous landscape, Viola’s life is threatened – and as Todd vows to protect her, he will have to discover his own inner power and unlock the planet’s dark secrets."

