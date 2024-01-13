Dan Levy Reveals He Turned Down Playing Ken in Barbie

Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy has revealed that he turned down a role as one of the Ken's in Greta Gerwig's Barbie — and it's something that haunts him. Speaking with People, Levy revealed that he was going to play one of the various Ken's in Barbie, but unfortunately. had to turn down the role due to scheduling conflicts, with Levy further explaining he tried "desperately" to make things work.

"Logistically could not make it work despite desperately trying to," Levy said. "So, yeah. I guess I was technically unavailable to do that."

He added, "I think Greta had such a like wonderfully bizarre and magical aesthetic idea of what that movie was. I would have loved to play in her world. I think she is one of the great, young auteurs of our time."

Levy went on to say that having to decline Barbie is something that still haunts him, descripting it as a "tough day" when he had to say no.

"Does it haunt me when I sleep at night? Sometimes," Levy said. "It's not like it isn't like one of the biggest movies of all time. That was a tough, that was a tough day."

What Is Dan Levy's Latest Project?

While Levy had to turn down Barbie, he does have a new movie out now. Good Grief, which Levy wrote, directed, and starred in, is now streaming on Netflix. The film sees Levy play an artist getting over the death of husband by going on a trip to Paris with his best friends. The film also stars Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, Kaitlyn Dever, and others.

Will There Be A Barbie Sequel?

With Barbie being such a massive hit, audiences have wondered if a sequel to the film is on the way. However, Gerwig, as well as stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, do not have deals or options in place to return and Gerwig has said that she did not have an idea for a follow up.

"It's funny, that knee-jerk reaction in this day and age for everyone to immediately ask about a sequel. I don't think it was like that 20 years ago. This wasn't designed to be a trilogy," Robbie explained in a recent interview.

"Everything went into Barbie – and that's how Greta works," she continued. "She finishes every movie on empty, feeling like she could never make another movie because she put everything she had into that one. So, I don't know what it would take to fill that cup up again for her. Or for us. I think Warners would also agree. I don't know what more could even look like. We want to make more films that have the effect that Barbie has. I don't know if it has to be Barbie 2. Why can't it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that."

