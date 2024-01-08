Barbie Wins Golden Globe for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

The Golden Globes took place Sunday night, recognizing achievements in television and film over the past year and with Awards Season in full swing, the ceremony also added a new award category to its roster, highlighting blockbuster films. That new category is Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, designed to acknowledge films that made at least $150 million during their release with $100 million of it from the domestic box office. The category saw a wide range of films nominated — Barbie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, John Wick: Chapter 4, Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One, Oppenheimer, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and even Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

And the winner for the first year of this award category is Barbie!

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Scott Evans, Jamie Demetriou, Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya, Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren. Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach, based on Barbie by Mattel.

Here's how the Golden Globes described the new categories for cinematic favorites: "The Cinematic and Box Office Achievement includes nominees from the year's most acclaimed, highest-earning and/or most viewed films that have garnered extensive global audience support and attained cinematic excellence. "

"The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we're thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year," Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said when the category was announced initially. "Additionally, we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional."

The 81st Golden Globe Awards were presented live Sunday, Jan. 7 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. on CBS and streaming live on Paramount+.