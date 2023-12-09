Daniel Craig, Charlize Theron Unite for Heist Movie With Director Justin Lin

Charlize Theron and Daniel Craig are two of the most recognizable names in Hollywood, and they both have a history with action and big-budget films. Craig played James Bond for over 15 years, and Theron has appeared in huge franchises such as Mad Max and The Fast Saga. Now, Theron and Craig will be teaming up for a new film from Justin Lin, the director known for helming multiple films in The Fast Saga, including F9, which featured Theron. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Apple Studios won a bidding war for Two For The Money, which teases Theron and Craig playing love interests whose relationship spans over the course of three heists.

According to the report, the script comes from an original idea by Lin and Dan Mazeau (Fast X) and will be developed and produced by Lin's Perfect Storm Entertainment along with Theron's Denver & Delilah banner, and Jeff Kirschebaum and Joe Roth's RK Films.

Why Did Justin Lin Leave Fast X?

After directing multiple movies in The Fast Saga, Lin left the tenth installment after a reported "major disagreement" with Vin Diesel. Lin was replaced by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk), who is also set to direct the 11th film. While Leterrier took on the directing responsibilities, Lin was still credited on Fast X as a producer and a writer. Speaking to ComicBook.com earlier this year, Leterrier revealed that his longtime friendship with Lin allowed for an easy takeover.

"Justin and I are friends. We're buddies and colleagues and love each other and admire each other's work," Leterrier explained. "It's not like he was passing on the baton to somebody he didn't know and had never met. We were friends. We didn't meet in person, but we texted, called each other and there was nothing but love and sort of like, 'You're the right person. I'm leaving you my crew.'"

Leterrier added that he shared more texts with Lin as production was ongoing, and Lin supported him every step of the way.

"I texted him and said, 'Hey, Justin. Sorry, I forgot to text you and I had the greatest time and thank you so much, and what you said.' He told me, 'You have the best crew and the best cast. Have fun,'" Leterrier continued. "And I told him, 'You're right. It was the greatest professional experience of my life. Thank you, thank you, thank you.'"

