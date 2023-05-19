Fast X: Marvel Director Replaces Justin Lin on Fast & Furious 10

✖

Louis Leterrier is racing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to The Fast Saga. Leterrier, who directed The Incredible Hulk for Marvel Studios and the first two Transporter films, is set to replace Fast & Furious franchise filmmaker Justin Lin as the director of Fast X. According to Variety, the French filmmaker "beat out numerous candidates" and was the first choice for Universal Pictures, who reportedly considered F. Gary Gray (The Fate of the Furious) and David Leitch (Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw) in their search said to cost $600,000-$1 million per day after Lin exited just days into production on the 10th chapter in the Fast & Furious saga.

Leterrier's credits as director include the 2010 remake of Clash of the Titans and the 2013 heist thriller Now You See Me for Universal. He most recently directed the upcoming action-comedy The Takedown for Netflix.

"With the support of Universal, I have made the difficult decision to step back as director of FAST X, while remaining with the project as a producer," Lin, who directed five Fast films including Tokyo Drift and last summer's F9, said in an April 26 statement. "Over 10 years and five films, we have been able to shoot the best actors, the best stunts, and the best damn car chases."

Lin continued, "On a personal note, as the child of Asian immigrants, I am proud of helping to build the most diverse franchise in movie history. I will forever be grateful to the amazing cast, crew and studio for their support, and for welcoming me into the FAST family."

The Star Trek Beyond filmmaker reportedly dropped out of directing Fast X because of "difficult" star and producer Vin Diesel. According to the NY Daily News, a source claimed the Dominic Toretto actor "shows up late to the set. He doesn't know his lines. And he shows up out of shape," causing frustration for Lin, who co-wrote the film with screenwriter Dan Mazeau.

Lin confirmed he will remain as a producer on the project starring Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Fast Saga newcomers Jason Momoa and Brie Larson.

Fast X remains on track to open in theaters on May 19, 2023.