Daredevil Fan Art Imagines If Robert Pattinson Became the Marvel Hero Instead of The Batman

Both Marvel and DC Studios are moving forward with their respective universes, and it's been confirmed that we will see the returns of both Daredevil (Charlie Cox) and Batman (Robert Pattinson). Daredevil: Born Again began filming last month, and we've already gotten some big news like the return of Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). On the Batman side of things, we've already found out the release date for the sequel, The Batman—Part II, and a new report believes that we may see Clayface as a villain. Cox and Pattinson are no strangers to one another, as the two were previously roommates along with Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield. So, this gave a fan the idea of transforming Pattinson into Daredevil in a sort of "What If?" scenario. An artist on Instagram that goes by the handle of @Bobby_Art created a new design that shows how The Batman actor could look as Daredevil. In the fan art, we see Pattinson both as Matt Murdock and Daredevil.

You can check out the fan art below.

James Gunn and Peter Safran Talk The Batman Universe

"Matt is working on Batman 2, which he thinks of it as a Batman crime saga, which also includes the Penguin TV series," Gunn explained. "And it is its own thing, and he's hard at work on that. He came in and pitched us some amazing, really cool stuff the other day. Our plan is for that to continue."

Safran added, "Batman's not a stepchild. I mean, it's all under DC. We are fully invested in the success of the Batman, just like we are everything else."

"But of course, everything's going to be balanced," Gunn concluded. "So The Brave and the Bold is not going to be coming out in the same six-month period as Batman."

When Will The Batman– Part II Be Released?

The Batman– Part II was officially announced when Gunn and Safran revealed their DC Universe slate along with the films release date. Reeves previously discussed his future plans for the character.

"It's very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale," Reeves said. "It's told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it's going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional. It's more Batman in his detective mode than we've seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He's supposed to be the world's greatest detective, and that's not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I'd love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it's going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation."

The Batman– Part II will hit theaters in October 3, 2025!

