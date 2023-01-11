The Batman Sequel to Tie Into Colin Ferrell's Penguin Spinoff for HBO Max

Make no mistake about it, a full BatVerse is in the works. After becoming a critical and commercial hit, Matt Reeves' The Batman is just the first of many projects set in the same continuity. In fact, the first spin-off of The Batman features Colin Farrell's Penguin and will debut as a limited series on HBO Max, but that's not all. In a new interview, Reeves says the series not only picks up immediately from The Batman, but will also help set up a direct Batman film sequel.

"There's actually a whole little fabric of things we're wanting to do, the way we're doing with [the] Penguin and how that comes back into how that will lead into the sequel, and what that sequel is going to be," Reeves told Collider in a recent chat.

There have been reports Reeves is also developing shows focusing on both the Gotham City Police Department and Arkham Asylum, which the filmmaker seemed to tease in the same chat.

"There are some other things we have planned too," the filmmaker added. "The BatVerse of what we're doing has me very, very excited, and I'm very passionate about it. So I'm excited."

What is The Penguin about?

According to HBO Max original head Sarah Aubrey, the series is going to further flesh out the seedy underbelly of Gotham and, most importantly, Oswald's inner circle.

"The goal of this show is to what Oz's life is like and that's very much in the streets of Gotham, trying to get up and over as only the Penguin can," Aubrey said. "As a hustler and a strategist with his own ambitions. It's a great example of having the time over eight episodes to tell a longer-arc character story with a lot of delicious twists and turns and new characters. It's very much going to be about Gotham at that street level because he's not flying around like Batman does. We are all embracing that as a very specific experience for audiences to have."

What do you think about this latest reported update about The Penguin? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!