Blake Lively to Star in Netflix Post-Apocalyptic Thriller Dark Days at the Magna Carta

Blake Lively has developed a pretty unique filmography since the mid-2000s, but it sounds like her next project will be headed into post-apocalyptic territory. The Hollywood Reporter recently confirmed that the A Simple Favor and Gossip Girl star is set to star in and produce Dark Days at the Magna Carta, a film that recently got picked up by Netflix. The project is also set to be produced by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Arrival), who recently worked with Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, on the upcoming blockbuster Free Guy. It's being written by The Witcher's Michael Paisley, who got his start in the CAA mailroom just two years ago.

While details on Dark Days at the Magna Carta are relatively slim, the project is described as a character-driven thriller set against a catastrophic event and centers on a woman going to extreme lengths to survive and save her family. It is apparently also seen as a potential franchise vehicle for Lively, with Paisley conceiving the idea as a trilogy.

According to the report, the project began to take a unique shape amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, with "a world-altering event" serving as an inciting incident, with "themes of isolation and strength of family." Apparently, "producers came knocking" on Paisley's door after hearing about the project, before it ultimately got to Levy and Lively.

Other producers on the project are set to include Kate Vorhoff, who partners with Lively on her B for Effort banner. Levy will produce via his prolific 21 Laps banner with partner Dan Cohen.

Paisley served as a writer's production assistant on Season 1 of The Witcher, and recently sold his first script, the horror thriller Dollhouse, to STX last November.

