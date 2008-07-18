The Dark Knight Returning to HBO Max

✖

The Dark Knight is returning to HBO Max next month and won’t be there for very long. Christopher Nolan’s beloved film will hit the streaming platform on November 1st and then swing back into the night on the 30th of that month. Also of note is the fact that Batman Begins will be making it’s exit at the end of November as well. So, get all that Christian Bale goodness while you can Batman fans. When HBO Max set up shop, there were a lot of fans wondering where the DC Comics heavy-hitting movies were from the word go. Well, now, WarnerMedia is making every effort to make sure that people who come to their new app have the full range of the catalog to peruse. It might be unfair to contrast the offerings against something like DIsney+, but fans are doing just that when they log in.

Matt Reeves has his own take on The Caped Crusader coming out with The Batman in the future. This summer, the director talked about how much he enjoyed Nolan’s interpretation of The Joker and what he took from The Dark Knight. It’s funny because all of this praise could have been negated by studio forces who actually wanted the villain’s origin to be a part of the movie in the earliest stages of development.

"The Dark Knight is so incredible and I think that Heath Ledger’s performance and their conception of the Joker in that movie is indelible. And the battle that he engaged with, you know, with Batman/Bruce is incredible. But the thing you take away from it more than anything is that conception, specifically, I think of the Joker,” Reeves began.

“That movie is so much about how it’s a horrifying thing to stare into the abyss, that idea of that level of nihilism,” he continued. “The whole idea that there was nothing you could do because even in the destruction of him, you were fulfilling his aims. It was just a terrifying notion that speaks to an aspect of human nature and that was really profound.”

Also, Arrow’s Stephen Amell admitted that the film ended up influencing The CW show. He discussed it at Villains Fan Fest London.

"When the show started the inspiration for the first season was absolutely, positively The Dark Knight." Amell shared. "When I was sitting in [Arrow pilot director] David Nutter’s office, it was just photos of The Dark Knight. That was the inspiration for the first season."

Will you be catching The Dark Knight next month? Let us know down in the comments!