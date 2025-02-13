Dave Bautista Calls on Fans to Petition for Live-Action Gears of War

Play video

There hasn’t been much new on Netlix’s in-development Gears of War movie lately, and fans have definitely taken notice. That also includes Guardians of the Galaxy star and WWE Legend Dave Bautista, who has made his interests in the film well known, and fans have supported a Batista-led Gears as well. Bautista is now calling upon those fans to start a petition to help get things moving again, and in an interview with ComicBook for his newest film In the Lost Lands, he revealed he’s been bugging Netflix about Gears of War on his end as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Start an online thing about freaking Gears of War. Come on, Netflix. Come on already,” Bautista said when the subject of a Gears film came up. Bautista then revealed he’s been bugging Netflix as well, saying, “It’s not like I’m not badgering them. Come on, Netflix. Get it together.”

The last publicly announced development on the Gears of War movie was in early 2023 when Netflix announced that Dune, Dune: Part Two, and Doctor Strange co-writer Jon Spaihts was joining the project and writing the script.

“Gears of War is one of the all-time great action games, with vivid characters, a beautifully designed world, and a combat system that drives home the lethality of war and the importance of standing by your squadmates,” Spaihts said. “It wants to be cinema, and I’m thrilled to have the chance to help that happen.”

“We’re thrilled to partner with Jon and the Netflix team to bring Gears of War to life,” The Coalition said. “Jon is a master storyteller with a talent for creating epic science fiction universes and he truly loves Gears of War. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to honor our franchise and deliver an authentic story to our fans.”

As for Bautista starring in the film (presumably as Marcus), you can count Gears of War creator Cliff Bleszinski as on board with the idea. Back in 2022, Bleszinski took to X and shared his support of the casting, writing, “Oh and yes, Bautista as Marcus please – and a Latino actor for Dom, dammit.”

To be clear, Bautista would likely be a phenomenal choice for Marcus, so hopefully whenever Netflix does move forward with the project, Bautista ends up involved in some way. In the meantime fans can watch Bautista on the big screen in his latest film In The Lost Lands, and you can find the official description below.

“Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson and based on George R.R. Martin’s short story, a queen sends the powerful and feared sorceress Gray Alys (Milla Jovovich) to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands in search of a magical power, where the sorceress and her guide, the drifter Boyce (Dave Bautista), must outwit and outfight man and demon.”

In the Lost Lands soars into theaters on March 7th.

What do you want to see in Netflix’s Gears of War adaptation? Let us know in the comments, and you can also talk all things gaming and Gears of War with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!