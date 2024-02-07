Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson Cast in Comic Adaptation Afterburn

Dave Bautista and Samuel L. Jackson are venturing into the Burn Zone. Deadline reports Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Dune: Part Two) and Jackson (The Avengers, Argylle) will star in the post-apocalyptic action-adventure Afterburn, based on the Red 5 Comics graphic novel of the same name by Scott Chitwood and Wayne Nichols. Stuntman and Day Shift director J.J. Perry — whose stuntwork credits include the John Wick and Fast and Furious franchises — will reunite with Bautista following the upcoming assassin action-comedy The Killer's Game for Lionsgate.

The Afterburn comic takes place after an unprecedented solar superflare destroys the Eastern hemisphere. All living things are either burned by the flare or mutated by radiation. But amongst the death and destruction, some treasures have survived. And as they say, amid chaos there's profit. That's where Jake and his treasure hunters come in. Venturing into the Burn Zone, they retrieve prizes for the highest bidders in the West. Along the way, they must face rival raiders, mutant scavengers, and other dangers if they're to make their payday. But when they take a new job in China, they get more than even they bargained for.

Per Deadline, Bautista plays ex-soldier turned treasure hunter Jake, who embarks on a mission with freedom fighter Drea to recover the Mona Lisa before an unhinged warlord gets there first. Jackson will play Valentine, another freedom fighter.

In the comic, Jake is working aboard an offshore rig in the North Sea and is deep in the hull — shielding him from radiation — when the solar flare hits. One year later, Jake, Andrea, and their team of globe-trotting treasure hunters face the "genetically transformed" — mutants — and other dangers, like heavily-armed mercenaries and local warring mutant pirate gangs.

The Fast Saga and Sonic the Hedgehog producer Neal H. Moritz and Toby Jaffe (the Total Recall remake, Bloodshot) are producing for Original Film; producing for Endurance Media is Steve Richards (Sherlock Holmes, The Matrix trilogy). Bautista also serves as producer for his Dogbone banner.

"Afterburn is a terrific action story, combining the fun of Indiana Jones with the near future world building of Children of Men," Jaffe said in a statement. "J.J. is going to bring this to life in a thrilling way, using real practical stunt work to create authentic, visceral set pieces. Dave is one of the leading action stars in the world today, as well as being an actor with real soul and versatility. So excited to be making Afterburn with them both."

"The combination of Dave Bautista and Sam Jackson in an epic adventure is a sure-fire proposition for the international marketplace," added John Friedberg, producer for financiers Black Bear. "With an action master like J.J. at the helm, and incredible producers in Steve, Neal and Toby, this is going to be a spectacular cinematic event."