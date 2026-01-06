Dave Bautista’s New Action Thriller Becomes Prime Video’s #1 Movie (but There’s a Catch)

Dave Bautista has successfully transitioned from a dominant WWE superstar to one of the most versatile and talented actors in Hollywood today, and he has another hit on his hands. In the two decades since making his acting debut in Relative Strangers, the actor has earned high praise for his acting chops with roles in blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy, Blade Runner 2049, and Knock at the Cabin, and he has another hit on his hands. Just two months after its release, Bautista’s new action thriller is a certified streaming hit, climbing to the top spot on the Prime Video charts.

Prime Video’s streaming chart is dominated by titles like Ben Affleck’s action thriller The Accountant, Jason Statham’s new movie A Working Man, and the 2025 John Wick entry Ballerina, but sitting at the very top of the list is Trap House. The 2025 thriller, directed by Michael Dowse, stars Bautista as DEA Agent Ray Seale, who, along with his partner, embarks on a game of cat and mouse to catch a group of thieves: their own teenage children. Unfortunately for Bautista’s fans, Prime Video’s new No. 1 movie is limited in viewing availability, as it isn’t currently available to stream in the U.S. The movie currently doesn’t stream on any major platforms in the U.S., meaning those hoping to watch it will either need to rent or buy it.

Trap House Is a Streaming Hit Despite Mixed Reviews

Trap House’s current success on Prime Video comes after the film debuted to mostly mixed reviews from critics and the general audience. The movie earned rotten scores on Rotten Tomatoes of a 55% critic score and an even lower 47% audience rating, with the general consensus being that Trap House is good for casual viewing but ultimately suffers from a weak and generic plot filled with predictable and far-fetched tropes, thin characters, and an inconsistent tone.

MovieWeb’s Eric Goldman gave the film a 2 out of 5 and wrote that “Bautista is dependably solid in the film, but it’s in service of a role and storyline that never feels worth investing in.” Cinemalogue’s Todd Jorgenson wrote that the film “relies on cliches and contrivances to escalate the stakes,” while critic Sean Chandler said, “It may not be calibrated to perfection, but by putting the kids at the center of the action, it does provide a nice spin on a familiar genre.”

It’s unclear just how many people have pressed play on Trap House, but the film’s streaming success follows a trend for Bautista films. The actor has proven to be a big win for streamers, with many of his movies finding significant popularity with at-home audiences after their initial theatrical runs. In the past, movies like The Killer’s Game, Knock at the Cabin, and even In the Lost Lands, one of his lowest-rated movies ever, have become streaming hits on platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, and Hulu.

