Everything Coming to Prime Video in January 2026

The new year is almost here, which means that there’s a whole wave of new movies and TV shows coming to Prime Video. This week, the service released the full lineup of titles being added to its streaming roster in the first month of 2026, and there are plenty of new additions worth keeping an eye out for.

Videos by ComicBook.com

January 28th will see Prime Video’s first big original movie of the year debut. The Wrecking Crew stars Dave Bautista and Jason Momoa as estranged brothers who come together to uncover the truth about their father’s death. This month will also bring the long-awaited second season of The Night Manager to the service.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s January additions below.

January 1st

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

About a Boy (2002)

Alice, Darling

Alien: Romulus

Along Came Polly (2004)

American Gangster

Are We There Yet? (2005)

Blackhat

Bohemian Rhapsody

Burn After Reading

Definitely, Maybe

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025)

Forrest Gump

Friday Night Lights (2004)

Get On Up

It’s Kind of a Funny Story

Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend

Les Miserables (2012)

Love Actually

Loving

Meg 2: The Trench

Mission Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Mission: Impossible IV – Ghost Protocol

Notting Hill

Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping

Ray

Straight Outta Compton

Ted (2012)

Ted 2

The Angry Birds Movie

The Blues Brothers

The Boss (2016)

The Breakfast Club

The Perfect Guy

The Story of Us

The Young Americans

Tully

Uncle Buck

Warcraft

Where the Crawdads Sing

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Zombieland: Double Tap

Chicago P.D. S1-12 (2014)

January 5th

Wild Cards S2 (2024)

Spring Fever (2026)

Based on a web novel, Spring Fever is a rom-com drama that follows Yoon Bom (Lee Joo-been), who moves to the small town of Sinsu for a new beginning. Initially detached and cold, she gradually opens her heart after meeting Sun Jae-gyu (Ahn Bo-hyun).

January 7th

Beast Games S2 (2026)

After a record-shattering first season, Beast Games is back! Bigger, bolder, and more

intense than ever. MrBeast has assembled 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds. “Strong vs. Smart” will battle for an eye-watering $5,000,000 prize. As players face off in

the ultimate collision of brain and biceps; alliances will form and trust will break. Every challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy. What wouldn’t you do for $5,000,000?

January 9th

Kung Fu Panda 4

January 11th

The Night Manager S2 (2026)

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) thought he’d buried his past. Now living as Alex Goodwin – a low-level MI6 officer running a quiet surveillance unit in London – his life is comfortingly uneventful. Then one night a chance sighting of an old Roper mercenary prompts a call to action and leads Pine to a violent encounter with a new player: Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva). On this perilous new journey, Pine meets Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone), a businesswoman who reluctantly helps him infiltrate Teddy’s Colombian arms operation. Once in Colombia, Pine is plunged deep into a deadly plot involving arms and training of a guerrilla army. As allegiances splinter, Pine races to expose a conspiracy designed to destabilize a nation. And with betrayal at every turn, he must decide whose trust he needs to earn and how far he’s willing to go before it’s too late.

January 16th

Smurfs (2025)

January 19th

Judy Justice S4 (2026)

Judge Sheindlin returns to the courtroom, delivering justice with her trademark wit, wisdom and no-nonsense approach to real people’s cases

January 21st

Steal (2026)

Steal is a contemporary, high-octane thriller about the heist of the century and the ordinary office worker, Zara (Sophie Turner), who finds herself at the heart of it. A typical work day at a pension fund investment company, Lochmill Capital, is upended when a gang of violent thieves burst in and force Zara and her best mate Luke (Archie Madekwe) to execute their demands. But who would steal billions of pounds of ordinary people’s pensions and why? DCI Rhys (Jacob Fortune-Lloyd) is determined to find out, but as a recently relapsed gambling addict, Rhys must keep his own money problems at bay while dealing with the secret agendas and competing interests at the center of this far-reaching crime.

January 28th

The Wrecking Crew (2026)

In this action comedy, two estranged half-brothers, Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) are forced to reunite after their father’s mysterious death. As they set out to uncover the truth, buried secrets resurface and loyalties are tested, unveiling a conspiracy that can tear their family apart. Together, they are ready to WRECK anything that gets in their way. Set in the streets of Hawaii, the film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto (Blue Beetle) and also stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Root, and Morena Baccarin.

January 30th

Preparation for the Next Life (2025)

January 31st

Earthquake (1974)

Leap Year

Play Misty For Me

Rumble Fish

Slap Shot

The Beguiled (1971)

The Big Lebowski

The Eiger Sanction

The Funhouse

The Serpent and the Rainbow

Waterworld

