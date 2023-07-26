David Fincher's The Killer Reveals New Look

Netflix will release David Fincher's first film in quite some time with this year's The Killer, and it will be the first major thing the director has done since Mindhunter. The Killer will star Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton in the lead roles in a film that follows an assassin taking on his employer. Not much is known about The Killer, but it was just announced that it will make its premiere at the 80th annual Venice Film Festival. Fincher's The Killer will make its debut in competition at the 80th Venice Film Festival, and it will face some steep competition. Among the films that are making their debut at the film festival are Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two, Ridley Scott's Napoleon, and Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Netflix already released a first look at The Killer earlier this year during their "SAVE THE DATES | 2023 Films Preview" , and now we're finally getting another new look. In celebration of the announcement, Empire Magazine revealed a new look at The Killer with a new image that shows Fassbender spying on someone from a window.

You can check out the first look photo below.

The streaming service describes The Killer as follows, "After a fateful near miss, an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal."

(Photo: Netflix/Empire Magazine)

The Killer features a cast that is led by Michael Fassbender and Tilda Swinton. The cast also includes Kerry O'Malley as Dolores, and Charles Parnell (Top Gun: Maverick) as Hodges, Arliss Howard (Full Metal Jacket) and Brazilian star (Sophie Charlotte) are also in the film. Cinematographer Erik Messerschmidt (Mindhunter) is collaborating with Fincher once againfor the film, while the director is re-teaming with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross (The Social Network, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Gone Girl, Mank) to compose the score for The Killer. Se7en screenwriter Andrew Kevin Walker is also re-teaming with Fincher on the script, which is being adapted from the French graphic novel by author Alexis Nolent.

