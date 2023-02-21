David Fincher Shares Mindhunter Season 3 Update

Mindhunter director David Fincher has a disappointing update on Season 3 of the Netflix show. In an interview with Le Journal du Dimanche, the show's creator says that another entry won't be happening. Fincher said, "It's a very expensive show and, in the eyes of Netflix, we didn't attract enough of an audience to justify such an investment." That seems mighty definitive. But, it does make some measure of sense. Netflix has cancelled popular programs for much less in recent months. And, sadly, with the belt-tightening going on in entertainment spaces, you can probably expect more.

In 2021, reports surfaced that Fincher and Netflix were having early conversations about reigniting the series. However, that would have come down to both demand and a desire for more from viewers. In some comments to Variety in 2020, Fincher explained that the cost of producing the show made it prohibitive for Netflix to continue. In short, no one watched it. "I don't know if it makes sense to continue," Fincher elaborated. "It was an expensive show. It had a very passionate audience, but we never got the numbers that justified the cost."

Fincher's Impact Felt In Other Corners of Pop Culture

Last year saw a very direct reference to Fincher's work with Matt Reeves' The Batman. Most viewers noted the similarities between the Riddler and something like Zodiac. In an interview with Total Film, the creative team talked about the dark tilt of their Gotham in contrast with some other works.

The director explained. "He made me think of the Zodiac Killer. He went around in a black, crudely-made costume, with an insignia and an executioner-type hood. In the darkest of dark ways, he's the real-world analogy for one of these rogues'-gallery characters. There was something very powerful and provocative in that idea."

"I read 'Mindhunter.' It made me think of the Zodiac killer, and how he actually wore this primitive costume that really is a primitive superhero costume... a rogues' gallery costume," Reeves continued. "And I was like, 'Oh, that's really scary, the idea of people really wearing masks, and withholding their identities, and terrorizing people, and how scary that is.' And so I started thinking, 'Well, it could be an origin tale for the Riddler, and it could be an origin tale for some of these other characters.'"

