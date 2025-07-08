It Just Got Easier to Watch One of David Lynch’s Best Movies

The late David Lynch will forever be an icon in the world of storytelling. From Mulholland Drive to Twin Peaks, basically everything Lynch has touched has resonated deeply with fans over the years. That bond between Lynch’s art and the viewers will live on for years and years, especially has streaming continues to grow and make films like his more accessible. Recently, one of Lynch’s most beloved titles became even easier to watch.
This month, Tubi added the cult classic thriller Blue Velvet to its streaming lineup, making it free for everybody to stream without any kind of subscription. So any of Lynch’s fans, or folks who want an introduction into the legendary filmmaker’s work, now have a great opportunity to check out a great movie.
For those who aren’t familiar, Blue Velvet is something of a fever dream, a mystery centered around a severed ear and nightclub singer. The film marks one of Lynch’s many collaborations with leading man Kyle MacLachlan, as well as another partnership with Oscar-winner Laura Dern.
At the moment, Blue Velvet is the only one of Lynch’s films available to stream on Tubi. A couple of his other major titles, like Eraserhead and Lost Highway, are able to stream for free on Kanopy, which requires a library card.
