It Just Got Easier to Watch One of David Lynch’s Best Movies

The late David Lynch will forever be an icon in the world of storytelling. From Mulholland Drive to Twin Peaks, basically everything Lynch has touched has resonated deeply with fans over the years. That bond between Lynch’s art and the viewers will live on for years and years, especially has streaming continues to grow and make films like his more accessible. Recently, one of Lynch’s most beloved titles became even easier to watch.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This month, Tubi added the cult classic thriller Blue Velvet to its streaming lineup, making it free for everybody to stream without any kind of subscription. So any of Lynch’s fans, or folks who want an introduction into the legendary filmmaker’s work, now have a great opportunity to check out a great movie.

For those who aren’t familiar, Blue Velvet is something of a fever dream, a mystery centered around a severed ear and nightclub singer. The film marks one of Lynch’s many collaborations with leading man Kyle MacLachlan, as well as another partnership with Oscar-winner Laura Dern.

At the moment, Blue Velvet is the only one of Lynch’s films available to stream on Tubi. A couple of his other major titles, like Eraserhead and Lost Highway, are able to stream for free on Kanopy, which requires a library card.

New Movies and Shows on Tubi

We’re just over a week into July and Tubi has already added a horde of new movies and TV shows to its lineup this month. Hits like Arrival, Final Destination, and Jurassic World were all added to Tubi at the start of July.

You can check out the full list of Tubi’s July 1st additions below.

Brickleberry

Girlfriends

Hap & Leonard

How to Get Away With Murder

Jonathan Strange & Mr Norrell

Kold & Windy (S1)

Major Dad

Millennials

Sanford and Son

The Jeffersons (S1 & S11)

WOW: Women of Wrestling (S2-S3)

12 Rounds

2 Guns

8 Mile

A Most Violent Year

A Time to Kill

Alice, Darling

Amadeus (Theatrical Cut)

American Honey

Anger Management (2003)

Arrival

Arthur and the Invisibles

Baby’s Day Out

Barbershop

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

Baywatch (2017)

Beauty Shop

Because of Winn-Dixie

Belly

Belly 2: Millionaire Boyz Club

Blair Witch (2016)

Bones and All

Bringing Down the House Broken City

Cadillac Records

Clemency

Colombiana

Cuban Fury

Culture of Winning

Death Wish (2018)

Déjà Vu

Destroyer

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Don’t Tell a Soul

Dumb and Dumber

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Final Destination

Final Destination 2

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Finding Felt

First Blood

Flashdance

Forrest Gump

Fried Green Tomatoes

Get Off My Lawn

Get On Up

Good Burger

Goon: The Last of the Enforcers

Hitman

Hitman: Agent 47

Hot Summer Nights

Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation

I, Robot

Jinn

Juice

Jumanji (1995)

Jumping the Broom

Jungle 2 Jungle

Jurassic World

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Legends of the Fall

Major Dad

Minamata

Minority Report

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

No Strings Attached

Non-Stop

Obsessed (2009)

Outlaws

Pale Rider

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension

Pet Sematary (2019)

Phenomenon

Planet 51

Pootie Tang

Pride and Glory

Pulp Fiction

Quarantine 2: Terminal

Rango

Redemption

Richie Rich

Riddick

Robocop (1987)

Robocop (2014)

Robocop 2

Robocop 3

Rye Lane

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Sicario: Day of the Soldado

Son of a Gun

Southside With You

Spotlight

Sweet Dreams

Terminator 2: Judgement Day

That Awkward Moment

The A-Team (2010)

The Benchwarmers

The Birdcage

The Cable Guy

The Captive

The Core

The Da Vinci Code

The Fate of the Furious

The Final Play

The Grey

The Hills Have Eyes

The Invisible Raptor

The Longest Yard

The Menu

The Nun (2018)

The Outsiders

The Running Man

The Secret Life of Pets 2

The Sorcerer and the White Snake

Thelma & Louise

Titanic

Top Five

Under the Silver Lake

Universal Soldier

War of the Worlds

When You Finish Saving the World

While We’re Young

Wrecked

Zola